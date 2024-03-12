Is Rashmika Mandanna Dating Vijay Deverakonda? Actress Confirms Relationship Rumours With This Stint

Home

Rumoured couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda once again made it to the headlines. In a recent Instagram post Rashmika was seen wearing Vijay's pink binny cap. Take a look at hoe netizens react. Read on.

Mumbai: Puspa actress Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been making headlines for their dating rumours on social media. It is speculated that Vijay and Rashmika have been dating secretly, however, there are no official claims made from either side. Recently, the Animal actress once again shared an image of her on her social media handle, but what caught the attention of the users was when they found a pink binny cap that Vijay Deverakonda used to wear. Read on.

Is Rashmika Mandanna In A Secret Relationship with Vijay Deverakonda?

Rashmika Mandanna, who is active on multiple social media platforms usually interacts with her massive fan following, earlier when a Rashmika fan shared a post that portrayed ‘What qualities does Rashmika Mandanna’s husband must have?’ One of the points mentioned is that they must be strong like VD (referred to as Vijay Deverakonda). Replying to the comment Rashmika wrote, ‘That’s true.’

Now Rashmika recently shared another post on Instagram in which she wore Vijay’s pink pinny cap. On the occasion of Women’s Day, Rashmika shared a post with the caption that read, “Happy women’s day to all my lovely ladies..(heart emoji) Being a woman is a blessing.. remember that! (heart emoji) (sic).” In the photo, Rashmika was wearing an oversized blue sweater with an elephant print, she paired it with black pyjamas and to top it off, Rashmika opted to wear Vijay’s pink binny cap.

Take a look at Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Rashmika Mandanna’s Fans React To Vijay Deverakonda’s Pink Binny Cap- Check Reactions

As soon as Rashmika shared her picture on social media platforms, fans were quick to get the attention of the pink cap that Vijay earlier wore. An Instagram user commented, “Topy is vijay deverakonda (heart emoji) (sic).” The second user commented, “ust VIROSH things(heart emojis) Pink Cap.. (sic).” Another user expressed, “Pink Beanie Cap (heart emoji)Just Virosh Things.. (sic).”

The fourth user remarked, “Vijay Deverakonda Cap (cap emoji) (sic).” The fifth comment read, “ust VIROSH things..Pink Beanie Cap I didn’t See Anything… (sic).”

Rashmika Mandanna’s Equation with Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are yet to make an official announcement about their rumoured relationship, However, on multiple occasions, their vacation pictures together went viral on social media, earlier netizens were quick to spot Rashmika Mandanna at Vijay’s house while celebrating Diwali.

Recently the Pushpa actress further revealed that she would love to work with Vijay on the professional front as fans are desperately looking forward to another blockbuster film. For the unversed, Rashmika and Vijay had earlier worked together in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

What are your thoughts on Rashmika Mandanna dating Vijay Deverakonda? Do you think now the rumoured couple should publicly announce their secret relationship?

