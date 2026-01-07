Home

Is Ravi Kishan replacing Boman Irani in Khosla ka Ghosla 2? Actor reveals: ‘Mine is a…’

Ravi Kishan breaks silence on replacing Boman Irani in Khosla ka Ghosla 2. Read what he said.

In the glitzy and glamorous world of Bollywood, many films come and go. While some entertain the audience, others become a part of the pop culture. One such cult classic is a film that came out nearly two decades ago. And now it’s all set to be released with its sequel. The film that we are talking about is none other than Khosla Ka Ghosla. Now, as part 2 begins filming in Delhi, curiosity around the cast has taken centre stage. With familiar names returning and a notable new addition joining the ensemble, speculation was inevitable. However, the makers have now put all rumours to rest, clarifying that the soul of the original remains intact while making room for something new.

Ravi Kishan joins the cast of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2

There’s good news for fans of the 2006 film Khosla Ka Ghosla. Its sequel, Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, currently being shot in Delhi, has welcomed a new addition to its cast, actor Ravi Kishan.

The 56-year-old actor expressed his excitement about joining the project, saying, “I was so excited to be joining this cast. I will be a part of the Delhi schedule.”

Ravi Kishan on replacing Boman Irani

While fans were excited to see Ravi Kishan joining the cast, they were quick to notice the absence of Boman Irani on the first day of the shoot sparking speculation among fans about whether his iconic character, Khurana, would return in the sequel. Ravi Kishan’s addition further fuelled rumours that he might be stepping into Boman’s shoes.

Addressing the rumours, Ravi clarified, “Everyone is there; I am not replacing him. Mine is a new character. The script is amazing. All my fans will get to see me in a very different avatar.”

Boman Irani’s return confirmed

Putting all doubts to rest, sources have confirmed that Boman Irani is very much a part of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. According to sources, the actor is set to join the shoot from tomorrow, i.e., January 8.

What to expect from the new schedule

Sources also reveal that the current shooting schedule will continue for another 20 days. Much like the first film, the story is largely set within a house, maintaining the intimate, slice-of-life tone that audiences loved. At the same time, the sequel expands its canvas with multiple outdoor locations.

Places such as Noida, Gurugram, and Connaught Place are also on the radar, adding a contemporary Delhi flavour to the narrative.

A familiar heart with a fresh twist

With original cast members returning, Ravi Kishan will be seen in a new character, and Boman Irani’s comeback is confirmed. Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 appears to be striking a balance between nostalgia and novelty. As filming progresses, fans are eager to see the sequel that respects the legacy of the original while offering something refreshingly new.

