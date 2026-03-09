Is Rihanna ok? 10 gunshots fired at singer’s Beverly Hills mansion while she was home; suspect arrested

Rihanna’s Personal Life in the Spotlight
The alarming incident comes at a time when Rihanna has been enjoying a relatively private family life with partner A$AP Rocky. The couple welcomed their third child, a baby girl, in September last year. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are already parents to two sons, Riot and RZA. The singer revealed her third pregnancy during a widely discussed appearance at the Met Gala, which quickly became one of the most talked-about celebrity moments of the year.
The couple also made headlines earlier in 2025 during a high-profile legal case involving A$AP Rocky. In February, the rapper was found not guilty of firing a gun at a former friend. During the trial, Rihanna appeared in court to support him and even brought their two young sons along.
From Global Music Star to Billion-Dollar Entrepreneur
Born Robyn Fenty in Barbados, Rihanna rose to international fame in the early 2000s with chart-topping hits such as Pon de Replay and Umbrella. Over the past two decades, she has established herself as one of the most influential figures in the global music industry.
Recently, the singer celebrated 20 years since the release of her debut album, marking a major milestone in her career. Beyond music, Rihanna has built an impressive business empire. She launched several successful ventures, including her widely popular cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty and a lingerie line that gained global recognition.
According to Forbes, the 37-year-old entertainer has accumulated a net worth estimated at over a billion dollars.
Following the shooting incident, the BBC reported that it has contacted Rihanna’s representatives for comment, though an official statement has not yet been released.