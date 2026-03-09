Is Rihanna ok? 10 gunshots fired at singer’s Beverly Hills mansion while she was home; suspect arrested

Home

Is Rihanna ok? 10 gunshots fired at singers Beverly Hills mansion while she was home; suspect arrested

Police confirmed that multiple shots were fired at Rihanna’s Beverly Hills residence while the singer was inside the property.

Rihanna’s Beverly Hills home hit by gunfire: A tense situation unfolded in Beverly Hills after several shots were fired toward the home of global pop icon Rihanna, sending shockwaves among fans and residents in the upscale neighbourhood. According to police reports, the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon while the singer was inside the property. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a report of gunfire at approximately 13:15 local time. Authorities quickly arrived at the scene and began investigating the situation, eventually taking a suspect into custody.

While the incident raised serious concerns about the singer’s safety, officials confirmed that no one was injured. Law enforcement sources told media outlets that Rihanna was present inside the mansion when the shooting occurred, though the shots did not directly strike the residence.

Police confirm arrest after shooting incident

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that a shooting incident occurred at around 1:20 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 8. According to police officials, between five and seven shots were fired toward the property.

Authorities revealed that the bullets struck the gate of the residence rather than the house itself. Several individuals were inside the property at the time, but fortunately, none of them was harmed. Police confirmed that a woman in her 30s was detained in connection with the incident. The suspect was taken into custody shortly after officers arrived at the location.

A police official also confirmed to CBS News that the property targeted during the shooting belonged to Rihanna. Investigators are now working to determine the motive behind the incident and whether the singer herself was specifically targeted.

Rihanna’s Personal Life in the Spotlight The alarming incident comes at a time when Rihanna has been enjoying a relatively private family life with partner A$AP Rocky. The couple welcomed their third child, a baby girl, in September last year. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are already parents to two sons, Riot and RZA. The singer revealed her third pregnancy during a widely discussed appearance at the Met Gala, which quickly became one of the most talked-about celebrity moments of the year. The couple also made headlines earlier in 2025 during a high-profile legal case involving A$AP Rocky. In February, the rapper was found not guilty of firing a gun at a former friend. During the trial, Rihanna appeared in court to support him and even brought their two young sons along. From Global Music Star to Billion-Dollar Entrepreneur Born Robyn Fenty in Barbados, Rihanna rose to international fame in the early 2000s with chart-topping hits such as Pon de Replay and Umbrella. Over the past two decades, she has established herself as one of the most influential figures in the global music industry. Recently, the singer celebrated 20 years since the release of her debut album, marking a major milestone in her career. Beyond music, Rihanna has built an impressive business empire. She launched several successful ventures, including her widely popular cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty and a lingerie line that gained global recognition. According to Forbes, the 37-year-old entertainer has accumulated a net worth estimated at over a billion dollars. Following the shooting incident, the BBC reported that it has contacted Rihanna’s representatives for comment, though an official statement has not yet been released.

