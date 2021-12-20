The makers of the much-anticipated pan-India film ‘RRR‘ had a grandiose pre-release gala in Mumbai on December 19th. Bollywood celebs Salman Khan and Karan Johar, as well as the star cast of the historical drama ‘RRR,’ Ram Charan, Jr NTR, S.S. Rajamouli, and others, were seen in a playful mood as they engaged at the event. The City witnessed the Telugu film fanbase with the arrival of the big South stars. After the premiere of the forthcoming epic ‘RRR,’ Kick star has stated that no one will ‘dare to release’ any new film for the next four months.Also Read - Kajol – Ajay Devgn’s Daughter Nysa Looks Christmas Ready, Flaunts Hourglass Figure in Hot Red Dress- See Pics

Bollywood star Salman Khan revealed his thoughts on Rajamouli's upcoming film, stating that any movie should be released at least four months after 'RRR,' due to the excitement around the film. "Don't dare to release any new picture for the following four months after the release of 'RRR,'" Salman warned, implying that the film's box office performance will be phenomenal.

Bharat fame attended the event as the chief guest spoke highly of Jr NTR and Ram Charan."I really love Jr NTR's acting. He is a natural performer," Salman said, lauding the 'Dhammu' actor."I have always seen Ram Charan only with injuries. Each time, when I ask him how he got injured, I am told about his workout sessions, or shooting action sequences, which are the reasons behind those injuries. Such is the hard work he puts in for his projects," Sultan fame said.

Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and others will also be seen in significant roles in the movie. RRR, which will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. After Bahubali, SS Rajamouli’s legendary status has only grown, thanks to Johar’s Dharma Productions’ support in the Hindi market. The historical drama is all set to hit the screens on January 7.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has announced Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 whose sequel is too written by K.V. Vijayendra Prasad S.S. Rajamouli’s father.

(With inputs from IANS)