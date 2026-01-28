Home

Is Sai Pallavi set to take over Deepika Padukones role in Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchans Kalki 2? Heres what we know

Is Sai Pallavi set to take over Deepika Padukone’s role in Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan’s Kalki 2? Here’s what we know

Sai Pallavi could be replacing Deepika Padukone in the much-awaited Kalki 2 starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Check out the latest casting updates and insider details.

Fans of Kalki 2898 AD have been eagerly awaiting news about its sequel ever since the first film became a blockbuster. The movie, directed by Nag Ashwin, starred Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles, and it set the stage for a highly anticipated follow-up. However, the buzz around the sequel recently intensified after Deepika Padukone confirmed she will not be part of the second installment.

Is Sai Pallavi joining Kalki 2?

According to reports circulating on social media and discussion forums like Reddit, Sai Pallavi is being considered to step into the role originally played by Deepika Padukone. Although the makers have not issued an official statement, this news has become a hot topic online. Fans are sharing theories about how the story will be adjusted to accommodate the change, with some suggesting that Pallavi’s character might take on the responsibility of raising Kalki as a warrior, similar to mythological stories in which a child is nurtured by someone other than their biological mother.

Reddit users have shared varied reactions. One user pointed out that the change “might be confusing for viewers,” noting that a character who died in part one resembled Sai Pallavi. Another speculated that Deepika’s character will exit the story naturally, and Sai Pallavi’s character will continue the saga, ensuring the storyline smoothly transitions while honoring the mythology that inspired the film.

Deepika Padukone’s exit

Deepika Padukone’s departure from Kalki 2 reportedly stems from disagreements with the production team regarding her commitments and working conditions. Sources suggest her requests included a 25% increase in her fee, a maximum seven-hour workday to spend time with her child, and accommodations for her team. Padukone defended her stance, emphasizing the gender imbalance in the industry, pointing out that male superstars have long handled longer schedules without issue.

More about Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi has been keeping busy with multiple projects, including Ramayana Part 1 and 2, and is reportedly set to work with Mani Ratnam on an untitled project starring Vijay Sethupathi. Her potential inclusion in Kalki 2 has already sparked excitement among her fans, who are eager to see how she brings a fresh energy to the franchise.

