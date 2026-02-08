Is Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan set to skip its April release? Here’s what we know

Home

Salman Khan’s upcoming war film Battle of Galwan may face a change in its release schedule. Here’s a closer look at the latest updates and what fans can expect about the film’s April release.

Fans of Salman Khan have been eagerly awaiting the release of his war film Battle of Galwan, but recent updates suggest that the film might not arrive in theaters this April. While the initial excitement centered around an April 17 release, new developments in production and formal procedures appear to have pushed the timeline.

Why is the April release of Battle of Galwan in doubt?

The delay seems to be connected to reshoots and additional filming required to enhance key scenes in the movie. Reports indicate that both Salman Khan and director Apoorva Lakhia are focusing on improving the narrative, which has extended the production schedule beyond what was originally planned. Although the makers have not officially confirmed any changes, indications suggest that the April release is becoming unlikely.

Reshoots and production updates

A new shooting schedule is set to begin on February 9 at Mumbai’s Golden Tobacco Factory. Only a few days of filming are expected to remain after this, with the team projecting the shoot to wrap up by the end of February. Following the reshoots, the director will move on to edit these sequences to ensure continuity and enhance the story’s impact.

Battle of Galwan is a patriotic war film inspired by real events, and its release also depends on mandatory screenings for the Ministry of Defence. These checks are intended to ensure accuracy and proper representation of sensitive national matters. Such procedural requirements could further affect the release schedule.

Salman Khan and teams focus on the project

Given the circumstances, an Independence Day release is now being speculated. Salman Khan reportedly emphasized that the film deserves careful handling and should not be rushed. The production team appears to be prioritizing the overall quality and emotional impact of the movie over sticking strictly to the original release date.

More about Battle of Galwan

The film also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role. The teaser for Battle of Galwan was unveiled on Salman Khan’s 60th birthday, December 27, 2025, giving fans a first glimpse of the patriotic narrative and intense action sequences.

