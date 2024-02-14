Home

Is Salman Khan’s The Bull Shelved? Here’s What We Know About The Delay in Karan Johar’s Film

The original intention was to commence filming for The Bull in November 2023, targeting a theatrical release over the Christmas weekend in 2024.

Salman Khan is considered as one of the biggest names in the Bollywood industry. Over the years, the actor has given several hit films inclduing Tiger 3, Tubelight, Dabangg 3 and others. The audience eagerly awaits Salman Khan’s next film following the success of Tiger 3, released around Diwali 2023. During the promotional events for Tiger 3, Salman Khan mentioned his collaboration with Karan Johar on a project titled The Bull.

The actor also showed in Mumbai in December for the start of the shoot. The initial plan for the film was to bgein with the shoot in November 2023, with aim of releasing it on the big screens in 2024 Christkmas weekend. However, it looks like it has been pushed for later. “The Bull is an expensive film and Karan is hoping to sign Salman Khan with a back-end deal, but the superstar on the other hand is demanding upfront money. After doing all the calculations, Karan is not finding it financially viable to take the film on floors. He has now bought more time from Salman Khan to rework on the financial structure,” a source revealed to Bollywood Hungama on terms of anonymity.

Further, the sourcve revealed that Salman is happy to work with Karan Johar, but not if the costs him very much. “Salman loves the script, but getting Salman Khan on board requires shit loads of money. Once the things are on paper, Karan will make an official announcement of The Bull,” the source added.

Meanwhile, earlier during an interview with Zoom, Salman Khan said, “I am doing a film called [The] Bull. Then Dabangg will come, Kick will come, Sooraj’s [Bharjatya] film will come. 3-4 films are coming.”

There is speculation that Vishnu Vardhan is set to direct The Bull, as Karan had previously disclosed in an interview his involvement in a film by that name. Currently, Salman Khan has concluded hosting duties for Bigg Boss 17.

