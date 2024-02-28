Home

Is Sarkar 4 on the Cards? Ram Gopal Varma’s Picture with Amitabh Bachchan Forces Fans to Speculate

A picture of Ram Gopal Varma and Amitabh Bachchan is doing rounds on the internet where the director and the actor can be seen standing and smiling. Now fans are wondering if Sarkar 4 is on the cards..

Ram Gopal Varma on Wednesday created a buzz on the internet when he shared a picture of him standing next to Bollywood’s Big B Amitabh Bachchan. As soon as the picture was released online, it garnered massive attention from the audience. Fans were quick to speculate whether Sarkar 4 is on the cards. However, nothing has been made official. Needless to say, the viral picture has created excitement among the fans. For the unversed, the director and actor have worked together for the Sarkar series.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Ram Gopal Varma shared a picture where he can be seen standing next to Amitabh Bachchan as both of them smiled for a picture. Though the director did not share many details with his captain, he just wrote, “SHIVA ing with @SrBachchan at RGV DEN.” As soon as the picture was shared, fans took to the comment section to express their excitement and even speculation of an upcoming movie. Some praised but some also asked about the film. “Two greatest legends in one frame,” a fan wrote.

Take a look at the photo here:

SHIVA ing with ⁦@SrBachchan⁩ at RGV DEN 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/RIKwFeh7fK — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 28, 2024

Ram Gopal Varma is once again generating buzz with his upcoming political drama, “Vyooham,” focusing on Andhra Pradesh politics. Set for release on February 23, 2024, “Vyooham” (also known as “Vyuham”) is directed and produced by Ram Gopal Varma. The film explores the unexpected events that led to the untimely demise of former Andhra Pradesh CM Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and the subsequent emergence of the YSR Congress Party under the leadership of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Talking about Amitabh Bachchan’s work front, the actor will soon be seen in Kalki 2898 AD along with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. The movie also features Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. Apart from Kalki 2898 AD, they will also be seen in section 84 and Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff in his pipeline. Amitabh will also be seen in the Hindi remake of The Intern.

