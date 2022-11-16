Is Shah Rukh Khan Really ‘The Last Of The Stars’? Anupam Kher Answers 8 Years After SRK Made That Statement | Exclusive

When Anupam Kher asked Shah Rukh Khan if he feels someone else can have the same kind of popularity or success that he has had in life, SRK, in his most witty style, replied, "I am the last of the stars." Eight years after that, Kher answers what he thinks of SRK's statement there.

In a clip that is going viral on Instagram these days, Shah Rukh Khan is seen telling Anupam Kher that he believes he is the last of the stars. SRK, owing to his popularity and the love that he receives from all over the world, impressed many with his wit when he made that statement. While the clip is from an interview that was done around eight years ago, SRK’s fans never moved beyond that statement. And now, Anupam Kher reveals if he really agrees with what Shah Rukh Khan said in that particular episode, sitting on a couch right in front of him, on his own show – Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai.

In an exclusive interview with india.com, Kher answers how he’s extremely grateful for all the conversations he has had on that show. When asked if he genuinely believes that SRK is indeed the ‘last of the stars’ in India, the veteran actor said, “Let’s just say it was a very charming statement that he made. But, this year, the superstar is Anupam Kher.” He referred to the Box Office success of his three films this year – The Kashmir Files, Karthikeya 2, and Uunchai.

Kher recalled the inspiring conversations he had on his show with the stalwarts of the film industry including late actor Om Puri. He said even though he has started his new show – Manjilein Aur Bhi Hai – on his YouTube channel, those conversations continue to motivate him.

Kher said, “They keep popping up on my Instagram page. This one also I have seen it (the SRK one). I am very thankful to all of them who appeared on that show and reveal what they actually feel, to talk about their innermost fears and what motivates them. That’s why that show was very motivating. That’s why they have gone viral. The fact that they could share all that with me, humbles me. I keep seeing that all the time. And everybody, from Priyanka (Chopra), Shah Rukh, Manoj Bajpayee to Om Puri ji, everybody said such amazing things. That was the biggest learning for me. I was the person who got the most inspired listening to those conversations.”

