Is Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra. One 2 happening? Here’s what Anubhav Sinha has to say

The filmmaker reveals he is keen on Ra.One 2 but says the ambitious sequel would require a three-year commitment, and Shah Rukh Khan’s availability.

More than a decade after Ra.One released in theatres, director Anubhav Sinha has finally spoken about the possibility of a sequel. The 2011 sci-fi superhero film, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, was one of Bollywood’s most ambitious experiments at the time. Now, Sinha has revealed that the idea of Ra.One 2 has been on his mind, but turning it into reality would demand time, planning and, most importantly, Shah Rukh Khan’s availability.

In a recent interview with Prabhat Khabar, Sinha candidly admitted his interest in revisiting the futuristic universe.

“Ra One 2 ka ye hai mera bhi bada mann hai Ra One 2 ko banane me lagenge 2-3 saal. 2-3 saal ki lambi shaadi hai wo. To main zara, thoda sa khaali ho jau. Phir sochta hu ki wo teen saal tab main zindagi me lagana chahta hu aur uss wakt Khan sahab available hai ki nahi hai. Kyuki Khan sabah bhi to lage hue hai ek ke baad ek, ek ke baad ek (I also really want to make Ra.One 2. Making it would take two to three years; it’s like a long, two-to-three-year marriage. So, let me get a little free first. Then, I’ll think about whether I want to commit those three years of my life to it and if Khan Saab (Shah Rukh Khan) is available at that time. Because Khan Saab is also busy with one project after another, one after the other).”

Ra.One: A Risky Superhero Gamble In 2011

When Ra.One hit cinemas in 2011, it was seen as a bold and expensive gamble. At a time when Indian audiences were not accustomed to homegrown superhero franchises, the film attempted something unprecedented. It combined cutting-edge visual effects, gaming culture and a family-centric emotional core.

Shah Rukh Khan’s commitment to the project was widely acknowledged. The film aimed to merge advanced VFX technology with Indian storytelling sensibilities, creating a superhero narrative rooted in emotion rather than spectacle alone.

While Ra.One did not achieve the massive box office milestone many expected from a project of its scale, it gradually built a loyal following. Its soundtrack, visual design and concept continue to enjoy appreciation, especially among younger audiences who discovered it later on streaming platforms.

A Three-Year Commitment And SRK’s Packed Schedule

Sinha’s statement makes it clear that Ra.One 2 would not be a quick project. He described it as a “two-to-three-year marriage,” indicating the scale and dedication required. The director also acknowledged Shah Rukh Khan’s busy calendar, with the superstar juggling multiple back-to-back projects.

For fans who have long demanded a sequel, the idea of revisiting the Ra.One universe is exciting. However, the project’s future depends on timing, schedules and a shared commitment from both filmmaker and star.

]Anubhav Sinha’s Recent Work

Meanwhile, Sinha recently directed Assi, featuring Taapsee Pannu, Kani Kusruti, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Revathy, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak in key roles.

As discussions around Ra.One 2 gain momentum, audiences are once again revisiting the original film — proof that the superhero experiment, once considered risky, still holds space in Bollywood’s evolving landscape.

