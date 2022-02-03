It would be safe to say that no other Indian reality show has garnered popularity quite like Shark Tank India has. The sharks on the show have become household names and some of their popular catchphrases have made their way to social media feeds in the form of memes. However, viewers have some pressing (and pertinent) questions that they wish to ask the creators of the show. The most common one being about the show being scripted and whether Ashneer Grover is always in a bad mood.Also Read - BharatPe Co-Founder Ashneer Grover’s Net Worth Rs 21,300 Crore: Know All About His Investment, Luxury Home And Car Collection

All of these questions remained unanswered until one of the pitchers on the show did a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything). Angad and his wife Kanika who are founders of CosIQ Skincare appeared in the 4th episode of the show. The startup managed to secure ₹50 lakh for 25% stake from Vineeta Singh and Anupam Mittal. Also Read - Ashneer Grover Shares His Favourite Meme From Shark Tank India, Roasts Rannvijay

Netizens wasted no time in asking Angad as many questions they could about the show and we have the answers right here. Also Read - Shark Tank India to End The Season on a High Note – All You Need to Know About Finale Week

Question 1: Is the show scripted?

“Ittu sa bhi nahi. Once you enter the tank, it’s all real, no retakes, no direction nothing. Ranvijay wali clippings mein they might ask you to say again or stand like this etc. but that’s outside the tank. Everything once those doors open and until you step out is 100% real,” answered Angad.

Question 2: Is Ashneer always in a bad mood? Do you find him repulsive?

“No! I love him! He’s direct, has a positive intention and does not sugar coat his works or wiggle out of situations that demand strong words. Unhone humare naam ko bhi sasta Chinese brand bola tha so I can say he’s bad and bakwaas and all that but no, he’s not. He is a gem and speaks his mind. Jo hai woh bolte hain.”

Question 3: Are the cheques which are handed out on the show real? Is due diligence done on the show?

“Those cheques are dummies. Next comes Due Diligence, term sheets and then we get the funds!”

Question 4: How long does the actual pitch and negotiation go on for and is there a lot of discussion that’s edited out?

“It in real life, its atleast 30mins and up to 2 hours. The average is around 1 hour. On air they cut it down to 5-10 minutes max.”

Question 5: How often have you interacted with Sharks since you got funded?

“Directly with them? Twice on video call. So they have teams and Executive Assistants and all that jazz! Bade log hai yaar. We interact with the team(s) for now and that’s good enough, solves our purpose. We can always request to talk to them directly, did that only once and were promptly given a web appointment. Easy access hai but bekaar time waste access nahi hai which I think is right.”

The finale of Shark Tank India airs on 4 February. Watch this space for more updates on the show.

You can check out the complete AMA here.