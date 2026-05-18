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Is Sreeleela dating cricketer Tilak Varma? Actress mother says Sreeleela is busy preparing for NEET-PG June exams

Is Sreeleela dating cricketer Tilak Varma? Actress’ mother says Sreeleela is busy preparing for NEET-PG June exams

Reacting to rumours about Sreeleela dating Tilak Varma, the actress’ mother said that Sreeleela is currently focusing equally on her career and studies.

Tilak Varma and Sreeleela (Collage)

Pushpa 2: The Rule fame actress Sreeleela is currently balancing her studies along with her film career. Meanwhile, her name was recently linked with Indian cricketer Tilak Varma, sparking dating rumours on social media. However, the actress’s mother has now responded to the speculation and dismissed the claims. In an interview, Sreeleela’s mother, Dr Swarnalatha, stated that reports about a relationship between Sreeleela and Tilak Varma are completely false and baseless. She firmly clarified that the two have never even met each other. According to her, the rumours circulating on social media have no factual basis, and she questioned how such false stories originate. The speculation reportedly began after a light-hearted exchange between Tilak Varma and his teammate Suryakumar Yadav went viral online, leading to widespread chatter that Sreeleela and Tilak had been dating for the past year.

Reacting to rumours about Sreeleela dating Tilak Varma, the actress’ mother said that Sreeleela is currently focusing equally on her career and studies. She is pursuing medical studies alongside her film career and is fully occupied with preparations for the NEET-PG exam scheduled for June. Dr. Swarnalatha stated that Sreeleela is presently focused only on her studies and work and does not have time for a relationship. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, she said, “These rumours are absolutely false and have no truth in them. We do not know how such stories emerge. There is not even an iota of truth in reports claiming that Sreeleela and Tilak Varma have been seeing each other for the past year. It is purely a figment of imagination.”

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She also said that Sreeleela is concentrating on work and academics at present. “She is preparing for her NEET-PG examination scheduled in June. Right now, her concentration is entirely on studies and films. She has another five to six years ahead for such personal matters and is balancing both academics and career very well,” she said.

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Also Read: Despite negative reviews and controversies, Sivakarthikeyan, Sreeleela starrer Parasakthi crosses Rs 100 crore mark

On the work front, Sreeleela starred in several films last year, including Robinhood, Junior, and Mass Jathara. This year, she will be seen in Ustad Bhagat Singh and the Tamil film Parasakthi. She is also set to make her Bollywood debut in an upcoming film directed by Anurag Basu, opposite Kartik Aaryan.

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