Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has shaken the whole nation. His friends from the industry, co-stars, and family are still in a state of shock. Sushant’s Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi, who was called by the cops for recording her statements in an interrogation on Tuesday, leaves a cryptic post on Instagram today. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case Update: Viscera Report is Negative, No Suspicious Chemicals or Poison Found

She bids adieu Mumbai in an emotional post, talking about going back to Delhi and let’s see if we meet again, or not! Along with her selfie at the Mumbai airport, she wrote, “Khuda hafiz, Mumbai. 4 mahine baad aapke darshan hue. Mein chali, Dilli vaapis. Aapki sadke kuch alag si lagi, sunsaan thi. Shayad mere dil mein jo dukh hai, mere nazariye ko badal rahe hain. Ya shayad, filhaal aap mein bhi thode dukh mein hai. Milte hain? Jaldi. Ya shayad, nahi”. Also Read - It Was Just a Dream! When Sushant Singh Rajput Was Asked What Would he Like God To Say at Heaven's Gate

Take a look at the post:

Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Family Alleges Shekhar Suman And Sandip Ssingh Using Actor's Death For 'Political Agenda'

Sanjana Sanghi has been distressed since Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. She also shared an emotional video, in which she broke down as she recollected about her experience of shooting for Dil Bechara with him. There are reports stating that Sanghi was grilled for seven hours at the Bandra Police Station. She was accompanied by her mother and lawyer for the questioning.

Sanjana Sanghi had uploaded a sweet little video 5 days ago on Instagram, urging everyone to celebrate their film no matter what happens. Watch here.

Talking about their film, Dil Bechara will release on July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar. The film marks the debut of Sanjana.