Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has shaken the whole nation. His friends from the industry, co-stars, and family are still in a state of shock. Sushant's Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi, who was called by the cops for recording her statements in an interrogation on Tuesday, leaves a cryptic post on Instagram today.
She bids adieu Mumbai in an emotional post, talking about going back to Delhi and let’s see if we meet again, or not! Along with her selfie at the Mumbai airport, she wrote, “Khuda hafiz, Mumbai. 4 mahine baad aapke darshan hue. Mein chali, Dilli vaapis. Aapki sadke kuch alag si lagi, sunsaan thi. Shayad mere dil mein jo dukh hai, mere nazariye ko badal rahe hain. Ya shayad, filhaal aap mein bhi thode dukh mein hai. Milte hain? Jaldi. Ya shayad, nahi”. Also Read - It Was Just a Dream! When Sushant Singh Rajput Was Asked What Would he Like God To Say at Heaven's Gate
Sanjana Sanghi has been distressed since Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. She also shared an emotional video, in which she broke down as she recollected about her experience of shooting for Dil Bechara with him. There are reports stating that Sanghi was grilled for seven hours at the Bandra Police Station. She was accompanied by her mother and lawyer for the questioning.
Sanjana Sanghi had uploaded a sweet little video 5 days ago on Instagram, urging everyone to celebrate their film no matter what happens. Watch here.
#DilBecharaOnAnyScreen A personal note: Aaj kal, ek alag nazariye se sab kuch dekhne ki koshish kar rahi hoon, socha aap sab ke saath bhi thodi baat kar loon. Iss samay, dard kaafi hai. Aur badhate nahi hai na? Yeh sab akele karna, mushkil kaafi hai. Apne aap ko, iss zidd se, riha kar dete hai na? In mushkilon, ko thoda asaan kar dete hai na. Let’s make this a time to celebrate a legendary life, a film? A time to give a tribute, to embrace these extremely challenging circumstances we all are in. And not a time to revolt, asking for something that in our present reality cannot be made possible. Bloockbuster banani hai, toh apke pyaar se hi ban jayegi!❤️Hamesha Box office ki zarurat toh nahi hain na? Let NOT make it about the size of the screen we get to watch this labour of love on, his last, and in my humble belief, his finest. Let’s instead make it about the size of our hearts, that we can make as big as we wish to, and fill up with as much love, joy and pride as we want. Let’s cherish it. Relish it. Celebrate it. In any and every way we can? Socha agar moral support hee dena hai, toh shayad #DilBecharaOnAnyScreen ki thaan lo? ✅ Aur #DilBecharaOnBigScreen ko abhi ke liye, bhool jao? Aur jahan rahi intezaar karne ki baat. Intezaar toh mahino se kar rahe hain, taqleefon se guzar rahe hain. Ab film dekhne ka time, aur yaadon mein beh jaane ka time, aa gaya hai. Itna pyaar hai aapke paas dene ke liye, bas unconditionally de do? Dukh bahut zyaada hai, thodi si khushi ka mauka hee de do na. 🙏 . . . #SushantSinghRajput Thank you for helping me put this together @hubhopperofficial
Talking about their film, Dil Bechara will release on July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar. The film marks the debut of Sanjana.