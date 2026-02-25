Is Tamannaah Bhatia attending Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding reception in Hyderabad? Here’s what we know

Home

Is Tamannaah Bhatia attending Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakondas wedding reception in Hyderabad? Heres what we know

Speculation is high over Tamannaah Bhatia attending Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s Hyderabad wedding reception. Sources hint at celebrity arrivals and the glamorous guest list planned for the evening.

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are set to get married in Udaipur on February 26, 2026. After this intimate ceremony, they will host a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026, which is expected to bring together stars from South Indian cinema and Bollywood.

What did Tamannaah Bhatia say?

Tamannaah Bhatia was recently spotted in Mumbai. When congratulated on Rashmika and Vijay’s upcoming wedding, she smiled warmly. Later, she was asked if she would attend the Hyderabad reception. Tamannaah replied that she is busy with shooting, suggesting she might not make it to the event.

Even though she has not shared screen space with Rashmika or Vijay, Tamannaah’s presence in Telugu cinema made fans curious about whether she would attend. Her answer shows that professional commitments could prevent her from joining the celebration.

Watch Tamannaah Bhatia’s viral video here

About VIROSH

Fans have long called the couple VIROSH, combining Vijay’s name and Rashmika’s nickname ‘Rosh.’ This name has been embraced by their followers and has become synonymous with the couple’s journey together.

Pre-wedding celebrations are already in full swing. The couple has hosted a pool party and a cricket match called the Virosh Premiere League. There are also reports of a sangeet ceremony attended by close family and friends.

More about grand ceremony

The wedding spans multiple cities. The main ceremony takes place at ITC Mementos in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Around 230 guests are invited, and couple has implemented strict no-phone policy to maintain privacy. The festivities include mix of cultures with Japanese menu and traditional South Indian dishes.

The Hyderabad reception will take place at Taj Krishna and is expected to host mix of friends, colleagues and celebrities. Fans can look forward to glamorous evening with music and celebration as Rashmika and Vijay mark their special day.

The Hyderabad reception promises to be a highlight for fans and industry insiders alike. Even if some celebrities cannot attend, the celebrations are expected to be memorable and filled with joy, glamour and entertainment.

