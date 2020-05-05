Bollywood and South Indian actor Tamannaah Bhatia has always been in the news for being in a relationship with Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq and a majority of times they are rubbished by the Baahubali star in question. The speculations started coming when their pictures from a jewellery shop had gone viral. In the pic, Tamannaah and Abdul were looking at jewellery designs and that lead to complete buzz everywhere. Also Read - Hardik Pandya 'Nowhere Near' Kapil Dev or Imran Khan: Abdul Razzaq

In 2017, speculations started flying that the duo is all set to get engaged and even tie the knot. However, Tamannaah had quashed them all. It turned out that they were invited as mere chief guests for an event in Dubai. Now, again, the pictures are circulating adding fuel to their wedding rumours. If we check Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram, she is at her home, quarantined amid the COVID-19 lockdown and therefore it states that she is not marrying Abdul Razzaq.

Tamannaah was also linked with a US-based doctor and further issued a statement saying she is not on a husband shopping spree and that she is only romancing her cinematic endeavours right now. "One day it's an actor, another day it's a cricketer, and now it's a doctor. These rumours make it sound like I'm on a husband shopping spree. While I love the idea of being in love, I definitely don't appreciate baseless news when it comes to my personal life. I am happily single at the moment and my parents aren't groom hunting," Bhatia mentioned in the statement.

“The only thing I’m romancing right now are my cinematic endeavors. I really wonder where these speculations constantly crop up from when all I’m doing is shooting. It’s really prejudicial and disrespectful. The day I decide on going down that road, I will announce it to the world myself because the institute is consecrated, it’s not as casual as the numerous speculations being floated,” Tamannaah clarified.

On the work front, Tamannaah will be seen in Bole Chudiyan along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film is directed by Nawab Siddiqui.