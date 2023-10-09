Home

Entertainment

Is Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo Part of LCU? Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Finally Breaks Silence

Is Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo Part of LCU? Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Finally Breaks Silence

Leo is all set to hit the screens on October 19. But, is it the part of Lokesh Kanagaraj's LCU - Kollywood's first cinematic universe? Here's what we know.

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo a part of LCU?

Chennai: Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo will hit the screens on October 19. The trailer, which was released recently, has been shattering all the records on YouTube and has received an overwhelming response from fans. The biggest mystery surrounding this film is whether it is part of the ‘Lokesh Cinematic Universe’ or not. The curious fans of Vijay have been fishing out clues that prove Leo is connected to the LCU. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has started giving interviews with YouTube channels as part of Leo’s promotions.

Trending Now

In his interview with Galatta Plus, he hinted that Leo could be part of the LCU. “Both art director Satheesh Kumar and editor Philomin Raj know what I want as we have been working together from the beginning. The art director has to match the lighting of the previous movies as it comes under the universe,” he said.

You may like to read

Lokesh’s previous movies, ‘Kaithi‘ and ‘Vikram‘ were part of LCU. Kaithi had Sathyan Sooryan as the cinematographer, while Vikram had Girish Gangadharan taking care of the cinematography. Leo‘s camera work has been handled by Manoj Paramahamsa. But all three movies have the same editor and art directors, which helped Lokesh retain his universe’s tone and lighting in Leo.

Fans are convinced this is a big hint Lokesh has dropped. However, he has not disclosed it directly and has kept the suspense alive for fans to find out in theatres on October 19.

If it’s part of the LCU, fans of all actors, including Kamal Hassan, Karthi, and Suriya are in for a treat. As this is Kollywood’s first cinematic universe, the excitement of watching all our favourite heroes together on screen promises to be unique and one of the greatest cinematic experiences. It remains to be seen how Lokesh goes on to build this universe as one of the most successful universes in Indian cinema. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Leo!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES