Is There Any Twist In Bigg Boss 17 Finalist? Ankita Lokhande Nowhere To Be Seen? Here’s What Netizens Claim

Bigg Boss 17 contestants Ankita Lokhnade and Munawar Faruqui may not lift the Bigg Boss 17 trophy. A rumour on social media claims that these two contestants might not be in contention for the title. However, there has been no official announcement made.

Bigg Boss 17: The road to the Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale is all set to take place on January 28, 2024. The show initially started with 21 contestants narrowing down to five. Recently evicted contestants include Samarth Jurel, Ayesha Khan, Isha Malviya, and Vicky Jain which brings to the top five contestants who have been selected as finalists are Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abishek Kumar and Arun Mahashetty.

However, there has been a twist in the story. According to the voting predictions claimed by TheKhabriTweets, it seems that Ankita Lokhande is out of the contention in Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale. Here’s what the tweet read.

Bigg Boss 17: Top 3 Predicted Contestants

A recent tweet by The Khabri has sparked anticipation as it reveals the top 3 based on the latest voting. Surprisingly, Ankita Lokhande is excluded from the potential finalists, while three other contestants are featured.

The post mentioned the names of Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, and Mannara Chopra. There have been no signs of Ankita Lokhande in the voting trends. However, Ankita Lokhnade has been one of the strongest title contenders on Bigg Boss 17.

Bigg Boss fans were also taken aback when the Twitter voting came out in favour of other contestants but not for Ankita Lokhande. While there are rumours about her being the ‘fixed winner’ of Bigg Boss 17.

Is Munawar Faruqui Not Lifting Bigg Boss 17 Trophy?

Another X (previously known as Twitter) handle Bigg Boss Tak drops a shocking post that claims that Munawar Faruqui will not lift the Bigg Boss 17 trophy. Despite Munawar Faruqui’s extensive following on social media and in polls, the tweet suggests that the producers are inclined to crown Mannara Chopra as the winner. If this scenario does unfold, it will undoubtedly come as a surprise to the fans.

#MunawarFaruqui might be leading on a few social media polls or in Twitter trends. BUT MUNAWAR WILL NOT WIN BIGG BOSS 17. HE WILL END UP BEING RUNNER-UP IN THE SHOW. That’s what the channel has planned! BOOKMARK OR SAVE THE TWEET! SEE YOU ON 28TH JAN!#BiggBoss_Tak #BiggBoss17 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 23, 2024

All these claims will come to the limelight when the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 17 takes place. As the excitement builds the top five contestants wait to appear in the final round

