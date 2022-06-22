A viral picture of an Afghan refugee, which was reshared by world-renowned photographer Steve McCurry has sent social media into a tizzy. The noted photographer reshared the picture on Tuesday, which again led to a section of internet users believing that the man in that image is megastar Amitabh Bachchan. In the caption, McCurry informed that the portrait is that of a 68-year-old Afghan refugee living in Pakistan still many netiznes believed that it was Big B’s look for his next movie.Also Read - Brahmastra Trailer: Ayan Mukerji Shares Heartfelt 'Thank You' Note After Terrific Response

Watch the viral pic below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve McCurry (@stevemccurryofficial)



The picture in question first went viral in 2018, back then, people had shared the picture saying that it is a shot of Big B from the film ‘Thugs Of Hindostan.’ The picture of the rugged, old bearded man sporting spectacles and a turban had gone big time viral and was widely shared on several platforms. No wonder the resemblance between the portrait and the Bollywood actor is so uncanny that it has once again taken the internet by storm. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan's Grandaughter Navya Naveli Nanda Shares Adorable PIC With Her Father Nikhil Nanda, Mom Shweta Bachchan Reacts

One user wrote: “At first look, I thought it’s Mr Amitabh Bhachchan.” “Why does he look like Amitabh Bachchan with makeup on,” added another. A third user said, “Looks so much like the Indian (Bollywood) superstar Amitabh Bachchan,” while a fourth wrote, “I thought that Amitabh Bachchan’s look for his next movie!” Another user simply even said, “Is this Amitabh Bachchan?” Also Read - Brahmastra Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor Emanates Fire as 'Agni Astra' in This Majestic Fantasy Drama - Watch Video

Check out some of the fans reaction below:

We wonder how Big B is going to react to the viral pic! Stay tuned for the updates.