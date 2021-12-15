Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s split with Naga Chaitanya has been a topic of buzz in 2021. While the couple refuses to speak on the matter speculations about the possible reason behind their split refuse to die down. Tollywood’s hottest babe has been married to Naga Chaitanya 4 years. After ChaySam (fondly called by fans) announced their separation, speculation around their divorce continues unabated. What happened? – That’s the big question everyone wants an answer to. Now, a video is currently doing the rounds on social media, which Chaitanya’s fans are sharing on social media. In the clip, the actor can be seen replying to a question during an interview about his choice of roles, where he says, “I am game for all kinds of roles. However, those roles should not affect my family and our reputation. I will not accept roles that would embarrass my family members.”Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Pictures From Visit to Ameen Peer Dargah And Tirupati Temple go Viral

It looks like Chaitanya has hinted the reason of separation with Samantha as it has been long speculated with other incompatible differences. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu Breaks Silence On Her Split With Naga Chaitanya

Earlier, in an interview with Filmfare, Samantha opened about her divorce with Naga Chaitanya and said, "It's ok if you are having a bad day, vocalise it, understand it, as soon as you accept that you're going through something half the work is done. It's when we don't want to accept it and we are fighting it it's a never-ending battle. But when you accept when you vocalise 'this is my issue, so what now? I still have to live my life'. I know I'm still going to live my life and with all the issues that I now faced in my personal life, I was surprised at how strong I was. I thought I was a much weaker person. I thought that with my separation, I would crumble and die. I didn't think I was capable of being this strong…Today I'm very very proud of how strong I'm because I really didn't know I was."

