Newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are back in Mumbai after their dreamy wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on Thursday. The couple has now shifted to their new home just close to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's home. Anushka confirmed on social media that Vicky and Katrina will be neighbours to her and Virat. A video of VicKat's new sea-facing home is doing rounds on the internet and it shows there has been tremendous work going on the site in the past few days in order to make the place ready for the couple. Paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared the video from the beach that shows construction yet to be completed. "This is #vickykaushal n #KatrinaKaif new apartment in Juhu. They will be moving in this new space as they return from their honeymoon", the caption read.

It was earlier reported that Vicky Kaushal rented the eighth floor of the Raj Mahal building back in July 2021. Raj Mahal building is said to be a project of real estate developers Ashish Group. The security deposit paid by the actor is close to Rs 1.75 crore and the rent for the initial 36 months is Rs 8 lakh per month, as per the report. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal To Host Reception For Their Bollywood Friends Next Week- Read Deets

Akshay Kumar's house is also near Vicky and Katrina's new home. Katrina's co-star from her recent movie Sooryavanshi, resides with his family in a bungalow called Prime Beach which is located along the sea in Juhu, Mumbai. Apart from Akshay, Hrithik Roshan also resides in the same area.As per the reports, Vicky and Katrina will reportedly throw their wedding reception party for the film fraternity in the upcoming days and will resume work after concluding all wedding festivities.