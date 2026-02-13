Home

Is Tu Yaa Main’s day 1 opening to be lower than Shanaya Kapoor’s debut movie Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan?

Tu Yaa Main has now been released in theatres, and early trade estimates suggest a modest start at the box office. The film starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor is being closely compared to her debut Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.

Tu Yaa Main has finally arrived in cinemas amid steady buzz and mostly positive early reactions. The survival thriller starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor had generated curiosity with its trailer and music. However, despite the attention, trade circles are predicting a soft start at the box office. The big question now is whether the film will manage to outdo Shanaya’s debut release or fall short on its first day.

Can Tu Yaa Main surpass Shanaya Kapoor’s debut movie opening day numbers?

Early estimates suggest that Tu Yaa Main may collect around Rs 40 to 50 lakh on day 1. While this number is slightly ahead of Shanaya Kapoor’s first film, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, which had opened at around Rs 35 lakh, the difference is not substantial.

Both films reflect the challenges faced by mid-budget projects led by relatively young stars. The debut film had recorded low occupancy on its opening Friday, and Tu Yaa Main is also expected to rely heavily on weekend growth.

The box office expectations from Tu Yaa Main

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Tu Yaa Main is reportedly mounted on a budget of around Rs 20 crore. With an opening projected under Rs 50 lakh, the film will need a strong jump on Saturday and Sunday to build momentum. Even though it is facing competition in theatres, an opening closer to Rs 1 crore would have been considered a healthier start.

For now, trade analysts believe positive word of mouth could help the film improve its collections over the weekend. The thriller genre and urban appeal might work in its favour if audiences respond well.

More about Tu Yaa Main

Tu Yaa Main explores the darker side of digital fame. Shanaya Kapoor plays Avani Shah also known as Miss Vanity, a glamorous influencer. Adarsh Gourav portrays Aalaa Flowpura, a street smart content creator. Their professional collaboration gradually turns into romance during a trip to Konkan.

The situation takes a dangerous turn when they find themselves trapped in a deserted resort swimming pool with a deadly crocodile, leading to a tense fight for survival. The unusual plot has received appreciation, but the real test will be how audiences respond in the coming days.

