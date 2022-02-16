Actor and internet sensation Urfi Javed, who’s constantly the talk of the town owing to her experimental style, has yet again proved that she is the queen of tabloids. This time the diva has rife speculations about her being into a relationship with the Indo-Canadian singer Kunwarr. The singer posted their picture saying “There’s so much cookin up” to which Urfi reposted the same on her story and said “I know you love me. On Valentine’s Day Urfi Javed posted a picture wishing everyone a Happy Valentine’s Day, to which Kunwarr commented “Happy V Day Urfi Jii”. This gave rise to the speculations that there’s surely something cooking between the duo, but what is it? Still remains under the wraps.Also Read - Oops She Did It Again! Urfi Javed Wears An 'Ulti Shirt', Fans Ask 'Ye Kya Hai Bhai?'

Watch this cute video of Urfi Javed and her rumored boyfriend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)



On the professional front, Kunwarr has already set a benchmark for himself by rendering some really hit songs! He has sung songs with renowned artists like Afsana Khan and more. And the singer will be soon announcing his upcoming project which is surely going to be a huge success as it is going to be a notch higher than his previous work.

Talking about Urfi, she has been making news with her unique fashion and would be coming up with some punjabi hit numbers too. Other than that there has been a news that she was approached for Alt Balaji's Lock Upp but it remains a mystery whether she will be doing the show or no.