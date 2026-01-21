Home

Entertainment

Is Vicky Kaushal set to join Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhars Dhurandhar 2? Heres what we know

Is Vicky Kaushal set to join Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2? Here’s what we know

Fans are curious if Vicky Kaushal will star alongside Ranveer Singh in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2. Here’s everything confirmed and rumored about the film’s cast and release.

Excitement around Dhurandhar 2 has been building ever since reports emerged hinting at major additions to the sequel’s cast. Fans are curious whether Vicky Kaushal will join Ranveer Singh in the Aditya Dhar-directed espionage thriller. Even without an official confirmation, speculation has sparked widespread discussion online.

Is Vicky Kaushal part of Dhurandhar 2?

While Akshaye Khanna is confirmed to return in flashback sequences, sources claim Vicky Kaushal will appear in a cameo as Major Vihaan Shergill, reprising his role from Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019). Unlike a regular cameo, this sequence reportedly includes action blocks and is woven cleverly into the Dhurandhar storyline.

A source shared, “Aditya has been tight-lipped about the star power he is adding to Dhurandhar 2. The director plans to build the Dhurandhar universe and has smartly woven in a track from Uri despite the timeline differences. Vicky’s character from 2016 is introduced here, although whether he meets Ranveer’s character remains unclear.”

Read more: Suniel Shetty hails Ranveer Singh as ‘100 Out of 10’ in Dhurandhar, praises his restrained performance

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

About the speculations

Interestingly, Vicky reportedly shot his portions last year, even before the first Dhurandhar released. “Vicky is one of Aditya’s favourite actors. The director was happy to design sequences that could lay the foundation for a spin-off in the future,” the source added. This fuels speculation that Major Vihaan Shergill’s appearance may expand in future sequels, potentially linking the two cinematic universes.

While an official announcement is awaited, signs point to Vicky being part of the Dhurandhar universe. Fans are eagerly waiting for confirmation, hoping to see a crossover between two of Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster projects.

Why fans are excited?

The potential crossover of Vicky Kaushal’s Major Vihaan Shergill with Ranveer Singh’s RAW agent adds a thrilling dimension to Dhurandhar 2. Fans are eager to see how Aditya Dhar will connect his two blockbuster worlds while expanding the scope for future sequels.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar, released on December 5, 2025, stars Ranveer Singh stars as a RAW agent infiltrating Karachi, supported by Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and Danish Pandor.

As of now, the film has completed 47 days in theaters, grossing approximately Rs 882.50 crore domestically and Rs 1,339 crore globally. It became the second Indian film in North America to cross $20 million, earning over Rs 293 crore internationally.

Read more: Sara Arjun breaks silence on 20-year age gap with Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar: ‘I knew it was justified’

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.