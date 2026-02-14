Home

Entertainment

Is Vijay Varma dating someone new after his breakup with Tamannaah Bhatia? Heres the actual truth

Is Vijay Varma dating someone new after his breakup with Tamannaah Bhatia? Here’s the actual truth

A recent Valentine’s Day post sparked fresh relationship rumours around Vijay Varma. Here’s a closer look at what really happened and whether there is any truth behind the speculation following his split from Tamannaah Bhatia.

A single photo on Valentine’s Day was enough to send social media into a frenzy. Actor Vijay Varma sparked fresh dating rumours after sharing a picture that showed him holding a mystery woman’s hand.

The post quickly went viral, leaving fans wondering if the actor had moved on after his reported breakup with Tamannaah Bhatia. But is there really a new love story brewing, or is there more to the story? Let’s break down what actually happened.

What sparked the dating rumours?

On February 14, 2026, Vijay posted a photo on his Instagram story where he was seen holding a woman’s hand. Her face was not visible in the frame. The caption read, “Happy Valentine’s Day to my forever,” along with a red heart and rainbow emoji.

He also tagged an Instagram handle named @khushi_ahuja. Naturally, fans assumed that Vijay had found someone special and was making his relationship official in a subtle way. Screenshots of the story spread quickly across social media platforms, adding fuel to the speculation.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

See the post of Vijay Varma here

What is the actual truth?

While many believed Vijay had confirmed a new relationship, the reality turned out to be very different. The Instagram handle he tagged does not belong to a woman in a romantic sense. In fact, it appears to be a random account. Some posts on that profile even suggested that the entire episode was meant as a joke, as it shows a carousel of image of Dadda Tyagi’s character from Mirzapur series.

In short, it was a prank. Vijay Varma is reportedly still single. The Valentine’s Day post was not a serious relationship announcement but rather a playful move that fans took seriously.

Also read: Vijay Varma opens up about his changed image after break-up from his ‘very public’ relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia: ‘People saw me in…’

What happened between Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia?

Vijay and Tamannaah reportedly began dating in 2022 after working together on Lust Stories 2. They made their relationship public in 2023 and were often seen together at events and gatherings. However, reports earlier this year claimed that the couple had parted ways after being together for over two years.

Neither Vijay nor Tamannaah has officially confirmed the breakup. Interestingly, both continue to follow each other on Instagram and still have photos together on their profiles, suggesting they remain on good terms.

More about Vijay Varma

On the professional front, Vijay has an exciting lineup. In early 2026, he will headline the Netflix corporate thriller Family Business alongside Anil Kapoor. He is also set to appear in the Prime Video series Matka King directed by Nagraj Manjule, where he plays a cotton trader who rises to become a gambling kingpin.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.