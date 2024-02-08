Home

Yami Gautam and her husband Aditya Dhar are expecting their first child. According to a report, Yami is five and a half months pregnant.

Yami Gautam Dhar and her husband Aditya Dhar, are beaming with joy and the reason is their pregnancy! Yes, you read that right. Yami, who will be next seen in Article 370, is five and a half months pregnant according to a report by Hindustan Times. The report claimed that the couple is extremely happy about this pregnancy and cannot wait to welcome their first child. For the unversed, Yami and Aditya tied the knot in 2021. The duo met at the sets of Uri, which was directed by Aditya and Yami also played a prominent role in the film. Later, the couple opened up about their relationship and finally promised forever in 2021 in an intimate wedding ceremony.

Further, a source close to Hindustan Times revealed, “Yami is extremely ecstatic ever since she learnt about her pregnancy. It’s going to be most probably a May baby. The family had been keeping everything hush-hush until now.” Recently, Yami’s public appearance raised speculation that the actress is expecting her first child as she was hiding her belly with her dupatta and now through this report, the news has been confirmed.

After the pictures of Yami hiding her belly with a dupatta went online, several fans took to the comment section to express their speculation about whether the actress is expecting her first child. Also, fans were happy that if the couple is pregnant, then they will soon be two to three.

“Yami and Dhar are going to announce it soon since she will also be promoting her next thriller now. She is the lead, and he is producing it. So it makes sense to clear the air officially as it will already be evident to people. They can’t wait to share the news with the world,” the source further revealed.

Meanwhile, coming to Yami Gautam’s work front, the actress is gearing up for her upcoming release Article 370. The movie is helmed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and is written by

Aditya Dhar, Arjun Dhawan and Aditya Suhas Jambhale. Further, apart from Yami, the movie also features Priyamani and Iravati Harshe. The movie is about the aftermath of what happened after the abrogation of Article 370.

