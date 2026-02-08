Is Zendaya pregnant with Tom Holland? Rumours go viral again after a parody post sparks confusion online

Rumours about Zendaya being pregnant with her first child with fiancé Tom Holland are once again doing the rounds on social media. The latest wave began on February 7, when an account named Hoops Crave posted on X claiming that the actress was expecting a baby.

The post quickly caught attention and left many users confused. Some believed the claim, while others questioned its authenticity. A closer look at the account’s bio revealed that Hoops Crave is a parody page, not affiliated with the popular entertainment handle Pop Crave. There is no factual basis supporting the pregnancy claim.

Social media calls out the claim

Users were quick to react, pointing out that the post was misleading. “Stop posting lies,” one person wrote. Another commented, “This has to be a joke.” A few users even turned to humour, joking about Marvel finding its “next Spider-Man.” Some others asked AI chatbot Grok to check whether the claim had any truth to it.

Despite the noise, there has been no confirmation from Zendaya or Holland, nor from their teams.

Zendaya is pregnant with her first child with Tom Holland. pic.twitter.com/J1YfAgpm9C — Hoops Crave (@HoopsCrave) February 7, 2026

Old rumours resurface again

This is not the first time Zendaya has faced such speculation. According to International Business Times UK, similar rumours have been circulating since 2022, often triggered by photos from public appearances.

Most recently, a picture from mid-January showed Zendaya posing with a fan during a casual outing in London. She was dressed in a long grey coat with layered winter clothes. As the image spread across X, Reddit and TikTok, some users began guessing whether her outfit hinted at pregnancy.

Many fans pushed back strongly, calling the discussion unnecessary and intrusive. Several Reddit users pointed out that judging a woman’s body from a single photograph, especially in winter clothing, makes little sense.

Work schedule remains packed

Zendaya’s professional calendar also tells a different story. She is currently attached to multiple large projects including Euphoria Season 3, Dune: Part Three, The Odyssey, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. As per IBTimes UK, there have been no reports of delays, schedule changes or breaks linked to pregnancy.

In major Hollywood productions, any long absence due to personal reasons is usually known early because of tight shooting schedules.

No word from the couple

Zendaya and Tom Holland are officially engaged. Reports from E! Online mention that the couple is in no rush to set a wedding date due to busy work schedules and a privacy preference.

Neither of them has responded to the current rumours. As of now, there is no verified information suggesting that Zendaya is pregnant.