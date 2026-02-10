Is Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 happening with Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol? Zoya Akhtar reveals big update

It has been 14 years since three friends drove through Spain, argued, laughed, confronted their fears and quietly changed their lives in ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’. For many, the film never felt like just a movie. It felt personal. It felt like a memory. And now, if reports are to be believed, Zoya Akhtar may be ready to revisit that journey.

Zoya Akhtar locks the first draft for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2?

As per a Mid-Day report, Zoya Akhtar has completed the first draft of ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2’. But this is not being planned as a quick sequel or a nostalgic callback to the original film.

A source close to the development shared, “Zoya has finally locked a draft she is happy with. She was always clear that a sequel to ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ would only happen if it had something new to say.”

The insider further added, “It’s not a nostalgic rehash; the film acknowledges the time elapsed and the changes that have taken place in the three men’s lives.”

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’s trio may return, but older, wiser

The report suggests that Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol are being approached to reprise their roles. This time, the story is expected to show them in their 40s. Instead of another carefree holiday, the sequel is said to explore changing friendships, unfinished ambitions, emotional baggage, and what growing older does to relationships that once felt effortless.

In short, the road trip may still be there, but the emotional journey will be very different.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2: Talks are on, dates are the real challenge

Negotiations are reportedly underway with the three actors. However, aligning their schedules is the biggest hurdle at the moment. “The intent is to reunite the boys, but it all depends on the alignment of dates,” the source revealed. If everything falls into place, filming could begin later this year.

Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar’s current commitments

Before she can begin work on the sequel, Zoya Akhtar is focused on wrapping up ‘Dahaad 2’, which she is producing.

At the same time, Farhan Akhtar has resumed work on ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, the long-delayed road trip film announced in 2021 with Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt. Multiple scheduling issues had pushed the project indefinitely.

Only after these commitments are completed is Zoya expected to turn her full attention to the sequel.

For fans of ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, this update is enough to spark excitement. Because if the original film taught us anything, it is this, some journeys are worth taking again, especially when time has changed the travellers.