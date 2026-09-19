Isabelle Kaif dating Sunny Kaushal? Internet reacts to matching vacation photos: ‘Very aunty gossip’

Isabelle Kaif and Sunny Kaushal have sparked dating rumours after fans spotted similarities between their Turkey holiday posts. But not everyone online is convinced.

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Isabelle Kaif and Sunny Kaushal (PC: Instagram)

Isabelle Kaif and Sunny Kaushal have once again found themselves at the centre of dating rumours, and this time, it all started with a few holiday pictures. Fans noticed similarities between Sunny’s recent photo dump and pictures Isabelle had shared from her Turkey trip earlier this year. What followed was a familiar round of social media speculation, with some fans trying to connect the dots while others questioned whether there was really anything to read into the posts. Neither Isabelle nor Sunny has confirmed that they are dating. However, the similarities have certainly given the internet something to talk about.

Why are Isabelle Kaif and Sunny Kaushal dating rumours trending?

The latest speculation began after Sunny Kaushal shared a series of pictures from what appeared to be a Turkey trip. Fans soon compared some of his photographs with Isabelle Kaif’s Turkey photo dump, which she had shared in July.

Read more: New mom Katrina Kaif shares adorable family moment on first Holi after welcoming baby with Vicky Kaushal

Some of the pictures appeared to show similar locations and views, although from different angles. Sunny also shared a picture of the book Dungeon Crawler Carl, which caught attention because Isabelle had previously recommended the same book. She later commented on his post, writing, “Your welcome for the best book rec ever.”

That was enough for some fans to wonder if the two had travelled together.

Internet reacts to Isabelle Kaif-Sunny Kaushal dating rumours

The speculation quickly moved to Reddit, where reactions were mixed. Some users were excited by the possibility, while others felt people were reading too much into a few Instagram posts.

One Reddit user wrote “Very aunty gossip. Why can’t they be on holiday together or read the same book?”, another wrote, “Might be a reach but would be crazy if it happens.”, another comment reads, “They are family.”, another user wrote on Reddit, “Can’t be true”, another Reddit comment pointed out that they could simply be travelling or sharing similar interests.

Isabelle Kaif and Sunny Kaushal have been spotted together before

The dating rumours are not entirely new. Isabelle Kaif and Sunny Kaushal have been seen together at family gatherings and celebrations involving Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Since Katrina and Vicky are married, Isabelle and Sunny are already part of the same extended family circle.

For now, the Turkey pictures and book connection remain the basis of the latest speculation. Neither Sunny Kaushal nor Isabelle Kaif has confirmed a relationship, so the dating buzz remains unconfirmed.