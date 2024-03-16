Home

Isha Ambani Hosts Grand ‘Roman Holi’ Party, Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty, and Other Celebs Mark Their Presence

On Friday, Isha Ambani organized an event called 'A Roman Holi,' in collaboration with the luxury brand Bulgari. Take a glimpse inside featuring Priyanka Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, and others.

Isha Ambani on Friday hosted a grand ‘A Roman Holi’ by Bulgari at the Ambani residence. The event was massive with several B-town celebs such as Priyanka Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana and others attending the bash. At the event, they enjoyed a delightful thali, lively conversations, and more. Several photos from the night are doing rounds on the internet. Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania shared pictures and videos from inside the bash on her Instagram stories.

Shroff shared a bunch of pictures and called Isha and Priyanka ‘stunning hosts’. Also, Shroff dropped a picture where the duo – Priyanka and Isha can be seen posing for a click. Anaita another picture which featured herself posing with Aditi Rao Hydari. Both the stylish and the actress can be seen twinning in red.

A video shared by a fan captures Priyanka and Isha engaged in conversation at a long dinner table surrounded by guests. Ayushmann Khurrana is also visible in the video. Accompanied by a wink emoji and the caption ‘busy now,’ Anaita also posted a picture of the delectable thali served to the guests during dinner. The picture features delicious curries apart from flavoured rice and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patty Cardona (@jerryxmimi)



A Star-studded Guest List

Apart from Isha, Priyanka, Ayushmann and Radhika a bunch of B-town celebs alike Madhuri Dixit Nene, Shilpa Shetty, Athiya Shetty, Orry, Aditi, Sharvari Wagh, among others. Priyanka Chopra looked stunning at the event as the actress donned a pink saree. She opted for minimal accessories, wearing only a statement necklace and a few chunky rings. On the other hand, Ayushmann wore a cream outfit. Earlier, Priyanka made head turns when the actress landed in India to launch a grand store of Bulgari in Mumbai’s Jio World Plaza. The actress was seen wearing a bralette and sweeping pants at the launch.

