Isha Ambani is The Heiress Champion of Sustainable High-End Fashion, Dons Baby Pink Lengha For The Third Time

Isha Ambani recently donned a baby pink lengha. However, what caught netizens was that this would mark the third time when Isha repeated the outfit for the third time.

Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani concludes the year 2023 on a glamorous note as she dazzled in a baby pink lengha. Isha attended an event in Udaipur and she could be seen donning an ethereal pastel pink lehenga set designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. However, what caught netizens was that this would mark the third time when Isha repeated the outfit for the third time. The picture of Isha was shared by the make-up artist Tanvi Chemburkar.

“Ending the year with my fav girl,” Tanvi wrote while sharing a stunning set of photos. Coming back to repeating the outfit, the first time when Isha wore the the lengha was in 2019, for her cousin Arjun Kothari’s wedding festivities. Later in 2020, Isha once again donned the outfit in 2020 for Armaan Jain’s wedding. And now, she has repeated it for her New Year celebration in 2024. The blush pink lehenga is adorned with intricate embroidery and features a puff-sleeve blouse.

Take a look

This time to complete the look, Isha paired the lengha with an exquisite bejewelled floral choker and an ornate pair of bird-inspired earrings. Going back to 2019, Isha added a different set of jewellery to make the look gorgeous. For the make-up, she kept the look glam with dramatic smokey eyes and glossy lips, unlike the soft subtle glam she rocked this time.

Take a look here:

On the other hand, in 2020, Isha paired the outfit with emerald and diamond jewels to style the look. Needless to say, Isha Ambani’s way of repeating the outfits is a new technique that one could be inspired from.

Take a look here:

For those unfamiliar, Mukesh Ambani appointed Isha Ambani as the head of Reliance Retail in August of the previous year. Reliance Retail has partnered with a multitude of global brands, such as Jimmy Choo, Georgio Armani, Hugo Boss, Versace, Michael Kors, Brooks Brothers, Armani Exchange, Burberry, and many others, making them available in India. As disclosed by Isha Ambani during a major Reliance Industries event, Reliance Retail successfully inaugurated 3,300 stores the previous year.

