Home

Entertainment

Isha Ambani stuns at Oscars 2026 in Rs 9,24,00,00,00,000 diamond jewellery - Full Look Decoded

Isha Ambani stuns at Oscars 2026 in Rs 9,24,00,00,00,000 diamond jewellery – Full Look Decoded

At the Oscars 2026, Isha Ambani’s choker necklace alone weighed over 50 carats and featured diamonds in three different shapes. Here's the full look decoded.

Isha Ambani stole the show at the 98th Academy Awards ceremony, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 15th. She arrived with her husband, Anand Piramal, and instantly captured the spotlight. Not only did Isha’s retro outfit grab everyone’s attention, but her pink and white diamond jewellery, styled beautifully, was also a major highlight.

While Isha, the Ambani family’s beloved daughter, often flaunts diamonds, emeralds, and gold in everything from her outfits to her jewellery, her presence here, accompanied by her husband, stole all the attention among the foreign celebrities. As soon as Isha’s photos surfaced, her elegance, showcased through jewellery worth crores, caught everyone’s eye.

Isha chose a vintage Valentino gown for the Oscars red carpet. The soft and elegant floral pattern beautifully contrasted with Anand’s red and black Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo. The rich texture and deep colour of Anand’s jacket perfectly complemented the black bodice of Isha’s gown, and the floral pattern on his blazer added an ideal touch. Paired with a white shirt, bow tie, and black trousers, Anand looked dashing, while the couple’s red carpet appearance exuded a sophisticated vibe.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Isha’s gown is from the designer’s Fall/Winter 2006–2007 collection. The strapless dress features a fitted black bodice that beautifully highlights her silhouette. The front of the gown is a champagne-toned fabric with a flowy skirt, giving the look a soft and elegant touch. However, the gown’s most striking feature is its intricate floral embroidery, which adds a romantic, vintage charm to her overall appearance.

Isha’s gown is embroidered with colorful patterns in pink, purple, and green, extending from the neckline down to the skirt. The embroidery is heavier at the neckline and gradually lightens as it moves downward, ending in a plain section with a diagonal design. This creates a balanced look and adds a classy vibe to the outfit. In these photos, she is seen wearing a jacket, but on the red carpet, she arrived without it.

Isha’s jewelry is just as stunning as her dress. Jewelry influencer Julia shared the details in a video on Instagram. Isha is wearing pink and white diamond jewelry from the luxury brand Lorraine Schwartz, valued at approximately $100 million (around 100 crore rupees), which translates to Rs 9.24 lakh crore in Indian currency.

Isha’s choker necklace alone weighs over 50 carats and features diamonds in three different shapes. First, there is a 10-carat pear-shaped pink diamond, followed by a 7-carat cushion-cut fancy pink diamond in the center. Finally, a 35-carat cushion-cut diamond adds to its luxurious appeal. Meanwhile, the drop earrings feature alternating blue and pink diamonds, making them equally valuable.

However, Isha did not stop there—her rings are even more unique. She wore a two-diamond ring on one finger, featuring a blue and a pink diamond, which is quite rare. And then there’s the Padparadscha sapphire ring, a rare gemstone with a beautiful pinkish-orange hue.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.