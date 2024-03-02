Home

Entertainment

Isha Ambani Stuns in Black Chanel Gown at Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Celebration, Shares Sweet Moments Krishna And Aadiya- See Pics

Isha Ambani Stuns in Black Chanel Gown at Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Celebration, Shares Sweet Moments Krishna And Aadiya- See Pics

Mukhesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani has been grabbing headlines in her new black Chanel gown. Take a look at Isha's outfit at Day 2 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding at Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Isha Ambani Stuns in Black Chanel Gown at Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Celebration, Shares Sweet Moments Krishna And Aadiya- See Pics

Jamnagar: Isha Ambani, the daughter of Mukesh Ambani, showcased a stunning appearance on the second day of the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. She made a remarkable fashion statement in a dazzling black dress, which was reportedly from the renowned fashion house, Chanel. The extravagant event, hosted by the Ambani family, commenced on March 1, 2o24 and is scheduled to conclude on March 3, 2024. Read along.

Trending Now

Isha Ambani’s Elegant Black Chanel Embroidery Gown- See Pics

Isha Ambani looked stunning on day 2 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations, as she chose to wear a luxurious Chanel outfit. Her attire consisted of a black shimmery dress with a halter neckline adorned with silver motifs. To complement her look, she accessorized with statement diamond earrings, hand jewellery, bangles, and a large diamond ring. Her makeup was dewy and added to the overall glam of her ensemble.

You may like to read

In addition to her elegant appearance, Isha Ambani was also captured in candid moments with her twins, Aadiya and Krishna Piramal. In one photo, she is seen walking adorably with her young son, while in another photo, she is carrying both babies in her arms. Aadiya is dressed in a cute black outfit, while Krishna is dressed in a tuxedo, adding to the charm of the family moments captured during the celebrations.

Take a look at Isha Ambani’s Black Chanel Embroidered Gown:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania)

Day 1 of Isha Ambani At Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Isha Ambani wore a stunning couture gown by London-based fashion designer Miss Sohee on Day 1. The gown was a beautiful shade of pink and featured intricate motifs, a long flowing train, and elegant ruffled sleeves. Isha’s choice of attire showcased her impeccable sense of style and made her look absolutely radiant.

Take a look at Isha Ambani’s Peach Nude Gown:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania)

The event in Jamnagar is attracting several Indian and international celebrities. Some of the notable personalities attending the event are Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Sachin Tendulkar, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and many more. These celebrities are adding glamour and excitement to the event with their presence.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.