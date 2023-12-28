Home

Entertainment

Isha Koppikar-Timmy Narang End 14 Years of Marriage? Here’s What we Know

Isha Koppikar-Timmy Narang End 14 Years of Marriage? Here’s What we Know

According to reports, Isha Koppikar and her husband Timmy Narang have parted ways. The couple separated due to the compatibility issues.

Isha Koppikar and husband Timmy Narang separate after 14 years of wedding.

In a shocking turn of events, TV actress Isha Koppikar has reportedly separated from her husband Timmy Narang after 14 years of marriage. According to reports, the couple has parted ways due to compatibility issues, which they had been encountering for a while now. The couple, who married in 2009, also shared a daughter named Rianna. If reports are to be believed, then Isha has also moved out of the house along with her daughter. The estranged couple is currently trying to protect their privacy, and they don’t want to reveal the news.

Trending Now

As per a report mentioned by E-times, Isha and her husband Timmy have been together for 14 long years. Further, the couple reportedly filed for divorce last month. The reports also claimed that the duo tried to fix their marriage N number of times. However, every attempt at reconciliation proved futile.

You may like to read

“The couple parted ways due to compatibility issues, which cropped up a while ago. They tried every bit to save the marriage but didn’t succeed,” the news portal quoted a source saying.

Notably, the entertainment portal also contacted the Krishan Cottage actress for more inside information. The actress, in response, said, “I have nothing to say. It’s too early. I need my privacy. I would appreciate your sensitivity.” Meanwhile, her husband Timmy Narang is still unapproachable.

Isha and Timmy were introduced by a mutual acquaintance when they realized that they had affection for each other. As time passed, their affection for each other deepened, culminating in their marriage in 2009. Soon after, they were blessed to welcome a daughter into their lives. It’s noteworthy that the revelation of her divorce has caught her fans off guard.

On Isha’s work front, the actress has worked in various movies including Don, 36 China Town, and Krishna Cottage. The actress received massive fame for her work in Krishna Cottage and succeeded in giving many people chills.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.