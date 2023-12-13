Home

Entertainment

Isha Malviya Makes More Shocking Claims Against Abhishek Kumar on Bigg Boss 17, Accuses Him of Physical Assault: ‘Had a Blue Bruise Under Eye’

Isha Malviya Makes More Shocking Claims Against Abhishek Kumar on Bigg Boss 17, Accuses Him of Physical Assault: ‘Had a Blue Bruise Under Eye’

Bigg Boss contestants Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar were in a relationship on the sets of Udaariyaan. Now the duo entered Salman Khan's show together since then there have been several accusations against each other. Here's what Isha had to say.

Isha Malviya Accuses Her Ex-Boyfriend Abhishek Kumar On Bigg Boss 17 Says, 'He slapped Me'

Bigg Boss 17 Update: Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar have always had conflicts in the Bigg Boss house 17. The two actors came to Salman Khan’s show together. The duo was in a relationship while working on their previous project, Udaariyaan. They have had several arguments with each other in the controversial house. In the latest episode, Isha was seen discussing her past relationship with Vicky Jain and described it as “toxic”. Take a look at what Isha Malviya had to say to defend herself.

Trending Now

Isha Malviya Unfolds Her ‘Toxic’ Relationship with Abhishek Kumar

The conversation began when Vicky asked Isha if her parents were aware of her relationship with Abhishek Kumar. To this Isha responded, “Not really, my mom had an idea about it but she found out about the toxicity much later, towards the end when things went out of hand”. Vicky further inquired if she had worked with him before, Samarth interrupted and said, “He was removed from the show. Because they were unable to shoot, they killed his character on screen.” Isha also added, “It was very challenging for me to shoot, there was security on set to protect me from Abhishek”.

You may like to read

Abhishek slapped me in front of our friends: Isha in Bigg Boss 17

As the conversation progressed, Isha revealed a shocking accusation against his ex-boyfriend, alleging that he had slapped her in front of her friends. Isha also recalled the incident from a club night on the New Year’s where she had several female friends who frequently met her. She said Abhishek was surprised when she introduced him as her boyfriend at the party.

Without giving her a reason to explain, Abhishek slapped her. The following day, Isha said she noticed a bluish bruise under her right eye when she went to the set. After everything had settled down, Isha’s mother discovered that the bruise was caused by Abhishek.

All about what went wrong between Isha and Abhishek

The actress shared more details about their breakup and disclosed the whole matter. The incident occurred over a phone call after arguing in text messages. However, Isha stated that his ex-boyfriend showed up at her apartment after the breakup and caused a scene. Isha said, “He was honking so loudly below my building. Then he came to my house. I told him to stop behaving like this, but he took all the clothes and threw them inside. The guards from the neighbhourhood quickly showed up and asked him to leave. After witnessing all the commotion he caused that day, I knew for sure that I couldn’t continue with him.”

This isn’t the first time Isha has accused Abhishek of slapping her. Even during the premiere night of Bigg Boss 17, she informed Salman Khan that Abhishek was physically violent in their relationship. However, Abhishek hasn’t responded to the allegations on the show yet.

What are your thoughts about Isha Malviya’s allegations against Abhishek Kumar? Watch this space for more updates on the latest season of Bigg Boss 17!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.