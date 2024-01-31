Home

Isha Malviya on Munwar Faruqui’s Game in Bigg Boss 17: ‘Ayesha Ko Stand-By Pe Rakha…’

Former Bigg Boss 17 contestant Isha Malviya in a recent podcast spoke about her journey in BB's house. The actress also revealed about Munawar Faruqui past relations. Take a look at what the Udaariyaan actress has to say.

Bigg Boss 17: Former Bigg Boss contestant and TV star Isha Malviya recently revealed the truth about Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Farqui. During a conversation with comedians Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa. The Uaddariyaan actress broke down during the conversation which took place when Isha got eliminated before the final week of Bigg Boss 17. In the conversation, she also hinted at the bitter truths of Munawar Faruqui’s past relationship.

Isha Malviya Talks About Her Journey In Bigg Boss 17

In the podcast with Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa, the actress revealed that she broke down on the reality show on multiple occasions. She was very emotional after being schooled by Salman Khan for the first time in the previous Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

It is worth noting that even though there was no video of her crying since she did so in the bathroom, her cries were audible as the bathroom was equipped with a microphone. Isha remarked, “If one goes to the bathroom without wearing their mic, it doesn’t matter because the roof of the bathroom has a small microphone. It is to capture the sound if you talk from inside the bathroom or talk while crying there (sic).”

Isha Malviya’s Equation With Karan Johar

In another instance with the host of the show Karan Johar, Isha stated that she also got schooled by him as well in one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. She explained that she was questioned when she asked for food after Karan scolded her on the reality show.

The Udariyaan actress stated, “Daant padd gayi padd gayi, lekin khaana toh khaoge na (I got scolded, but you will eat the food, right?). Also, the food boxes that came on Weekend ka Vaar episodes had chocolate pastries, how could I miss that? (sic).”

Isha Reveals Bitter Truth About Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munwar Faruqui’s Past

In the podcast when questioned about Munwar Faruqui, Isha revealed quite a lot of things about Munawar, especially about his love life which has been the buzz around the town. The actress added, “Mere upar bhi wahi bomb gire hain jo Munawar ke upar gire hain; ex present, whatever. Main at least Abhishek se alag hone ke baad Samarth ke paas gayi par Munawar ki jo cheezein aayi hain bahar… usne Ayesha ko stand-by pe rakha hai, fir koi aur bhi hai.

(The same accusations have been made on me as well which was made on Munawar too. Whatever it is in the past or present. At least after separating from Abhishek Kumar, I patched with Samarth Jurel. But whatever Munawar was exposed that he had kept Ayesha Khan on stand-by, and then there was someone else too in his love life) (sic)

Isha also stated that Munwar won only because of the solid fan base and his followers ignored his love life issues and made him the winner. She added, “Munawar bhai ne kuch bhi kiya, mujhe nahi pata. Lekin Munawar bhai achhe hain, humein pata hai… Kaash yaar mere bhi itne kattar fans hote jo meri galtiyon pe bhi parda daalne ke liye ready rehte ( No matter what Munawar brother did, I could not understand. But Munawar is good, we know him well… I wish I had such die-hard fans who would be ready to cover up my mistakes too) (sic).

What are your thoughts on Isha Malviya spitting bitter truths about Munawar Faruqui’s love life?

