Home

Entertainment

Isha Malviya REVEALS Who All Came to Vicky Jain’s Viral Party After His Eviction From Bigg Boss 17, Says ‘He Was Misjudged’

Isha Malviya REVEALS Who All Came to Vicky Jain’s Viral Party After His Eviction From Bigg Boss 17, Says ‘He Was Misjudged’

During a conversation with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Isha Malviya disclosed the events that transpired at Vicky Jain's widely talked-about party following his exit from Bigg Boss 17.

Isha Malviya REVEALS Who All Came to Vicky Jain's Viral Party After His Eviction From Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17 has finally come to an end. The most-loved reality show in India features 21 different contestants from different fields. Moreover, only one was able to lift the trophy. Since the show has come to an end, ex-contestant Isha Malviya has made some shocking revelations about the viral party hosted by Vicky Jain. Isha had been in the limelight due to her relationship with Samarth Jurel and her disputes with Abhishek Kumar. Recently, the actress appeared on a podcast hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, where she revealed some details about the party which took place at Vicky Jain’s house.

Trending Now

Isha revealed that some of the prominent faces who attended the party included Ayesha Khan, Ankita Lokhande’s mother, father as well as brother. The actress said, “The party was held to celebrate Vicky’s achievement that he made it to the top 6 with his own efforts. It was not even a celebration that we went to a club or something. We were at Vicky’s house, we had dinner, and a get-together happened.”

You may like to read

Isha conveyed her dissatisfaction over the misjudgment of Vicky Jain for taking pictures with the girls at his party. She further mentioned the unjust labelling of him as a ‘womanizer’ by some individuals. Malviya further added, “The way people say these words easily, they should feel it before saying.”

Isha also spoke about Ankita Lokhande’s friends and added, “Ankita Ji khud itne maze karti hai. Unka bhi bada acha khasa friend circle hai. Kayi baar Vicky bhai bhi nahi hote jaha Ankita ji jaati hai. Iska kya matlab hai. ‘Ohh, galat kaam chal raha hai.'” (Ankita herself enjoys a lot. She has a big friend circle. At times, Vicky is not there but Ankita goes. Does this mean that ‘Ohh something wrong is happening?’)

Meanwhile, before the end of Bigg Boss 17, a picture of Vicky and other BB contestants including Isha Malviya, Sana Khan, Ayesha Khan and Purva Rana were doing rounds on the internet. Vicky, who is Ankita Lokhande’s husband had parties at his home while Ankita was in the Bigg Boss house.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.