Isha Rikhi confirms marriage to Badshah with loved-up photo, jokes: ‘My husband owes…’

Isha Rikhi has set social media buzzing after sharing a romantic photo with Badshah and referring to him as her husband, leaving fans curious about the couple's relationship status.

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Isha Rikhi confirms marriage with rapper Badshah (PC: Instagram)

For months, fans had been speculating about the relationship status of rapper Badshah and Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi. From wedding rumours to social media discussions, the couple chose to remain silent and kept their personal life away from public attention. However, a recent interaction on social media has finally put an end to all the guessing. During a candid question-and-answer session, Isha addressed the rumours directly and even surprised fans with a romantic picture that quickly became the talk of the internet. Her playful response not only confirmed the relationship but also gave fans a rare glimpse into their private life.

How did Isha Rikhi confirm her marriage to Badshah?

The confirmation came during an Ask Me Anything session on social media when fans repeatedly questioned Isha about her relationship with Badshah. One user asked why she and the singer did not follow each other on Instagram despite reports claiming they were married.

Responding to the question, Isha first joked that she was being flooded with similar queries. She then finally confirmed the news by saying, “Yes, I am married. Now, coming to the most asked question: Why don’t you follow each other? Honestly, I think my husband owes all of an explanation. Pati Dev (Badshah), the audience has questions. Please address them at your earliest convenience.” The statement instantly grabbed attention online and was widely shared by fans.

Why were fans asking about their relationship?

Rumours surrounding Badshah and Isha’s marriage had been circulating for several months. Earlier this year, photographs and videos from what appeared to be a private wedding celebration surfaced online. Although neither of them commented on the reports at the time, fans remained curious. The speculation intensified recently after Badshah posted a photograph with a mystery woman on social media.

Many followers then turned to Isha’s social media session hoping to get clarity about their relationship status. The photo that ended all speculation Another fan questioned why Isha had never shared a photograph with Badshah despite being married. In response, the actress surprised everyone by posting a romantic picture featuring the couple. In the image, Isha can be seen sitting on Badshah’s lap while the two share a warm and affectionate moment together.

When did the wedding rumours first begin?

The wedding buzz originally started on March 24 after Isha’s mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared several pictures and videos online. The visuals appeared to show intimate wedding celebrations attended by close family members and friends. Since the ceremony looked private and neither Badshah nor Isha publicly acknowledged it, fans continued to speculate about whether the couple had actually tied the knot. Now, with Isha’s direct confirmation, those rumours have finally been put to rest.

Who is Isha Rikhi?

Isha Rikhi is a well-known actress and model in the Punjabi entertainment industry. Born on September 9, 1993, she started her acting journey with a small role in the popular Punjabi film Jatt & Juliet in 2012. Over the years, she appeared in several Punjabi films including Happy Go Lucky and Ardaas. She also worked in the Hindi film Nawabzaade alongside renowned artists Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande.