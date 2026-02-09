Home

Ishaan Khatter buys a sea-facing 3BHK in Bandra’s Pali Hill for Rs…; Pays Rs 1.76 crore in stamp duty

From middle-class struggles to a premium Pali Hill address, Ishaan marks a big personal milestone.

Ishaan Khatter may have narrowly missed the Oscar spotlight, as Homebound did not make the final nominations, but the actor has reason to celebrate on a personal front. Ishaan is now the proud owner of a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s elite Pali Hill neighbourhood in Bandra, one of the country’s most expensive residential pockets.

According to property registration documents accessed by real estate analytics firm CRE Matrix, the actor purchased the home for Rs 29.37 crore.

Inside Ishaan’s new Pali Hill address

As reported by The Free Press Journal, the apartment is located in Navroz Apartment at Navroz Premises Co-operative Housing Society Ltd. Identified as Flat No. 14A, the home has a built-up area of 2,989.05 square feet and was sold by Kapil M. Mahtani.

The deal was registered recently, and the per-square-foot cost works out to approximately Rs 98,200, which is considered premium even by Pali Hill standards. Ishaan reportedly paid Rs 1.76 crore towards stamp duty and registration charges.

Pali Hill has long been home to several film personalities, business families and high-profile residents, making this purchase a significant lifestyle upgrade for the young actor.

A journey that began with financial struggles

The new purchase comes as a major milestone for Ishaan, who has often spoken about his modest upbringing and the financial difficulties his family once faced.

In an earlier conversation with journalist Barkha Dutt on Mojo Story, Ishaan had recalled a difficult phase from his childhood. “I was very young, but that’s where it begins. We were lucky because my mom worked; she did a TV show in Delhi for three months and got us out of that place.”

He added, “I was raised in a middle-class household. We couldn’t afford to study abroad. But we always found a way to move forward.”

From Bandra sea face to Pali Hill

In 2024, Ishaan gave fans a glimpse of his three-bedroom apartment along the Bandra sea face. With this new purchase, the actor seems to have moved a step higher in Mumbai’s property ladder.

Professionally, Ishaan has been part of several critically appreciated films and series in recent years. While Homebound did not make it to the Oscars shortlist, the actor’s career graph continues to rise steadily.

For Ishaan Khatter, this new home is not just a property deal, but a reminder of how far he has come.

