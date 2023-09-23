Home

Ishaan Khatter-Chandni Bainz Make it Official: Ishaan Khatter and Chandni Bainz are the new love birds of B-town. The couple who was earlier rumoured to be dating has finally made their relationship official. Ishaan and Chandni appeared together walking hand-in-hand as they were clicked by the paparazzi. The duo looked comfortable and at ease in each other’s company in the romantic video breaking the internet. Amid Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s destination wedding, the new couple of Bollywood has once again spiced up the gossip mills and entertainment tabloids. With Ishaan and Chandni going exclusive about their relationship it seems Valentine’s season has arrived too early in B-town.

WATCH ISHAAN KHATTER-CHANDNI BAINZ’S VIRAL VIDEO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

ISHAAN KHATTER MAKES HIS RELATIONSHIP OFFICIAL

The power couple was attending an engagement ceremony of Ishaan’s friend. Ishaan wore a shimmery sky-blue shirt, black trousers and shoes. While Chandni donned a black printed dress and heels for the occasion. They climbed down the stairs holding each other’s hands. The actor escorted his friend to the car before flashing thumbs-up sign to the shutterbugs. He then posed for the paps and smiled before leaving with Chandni in the same car. A fan commented, “She’s very pretty. They make a nice jodi. 👍”. Another fan wrote, “He is a gentleman just like his brother…❤️‍🔥”. A netizen pointed out, “He is also smart like his brother”. A user also added, “A Gentleman ❤️”. Earlier, gossip mills had reported that the rumoured couple went to celebrate New Year together at the Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan. Though Ishaan or Chandni did not share any pictures but they were spotted at the Mumbai airport after returning from their Rajasthan trip. Chandni is a Malaysia based Indian fashion model.

Ishaan will next be seen in the Hollywood debut series The Perfect Couple, starring Nicole Kidman.

