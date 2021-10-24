Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter was spotted recently buying some fresh flowers for rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday before paying her a visit. Ananya, who is being interrogated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Aryan Khan Drugs Case, has not been great. It’s a tough time for the family. Now with NCB summoning Panday back to back for two days, things seem difficult. She was questioned for around four hours on day 2 of the enquiring session. During her questioning session, she vehemently denied all the reports claiming that she agreed to arrange Ganja for her friend and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan on WhatsApp chat.Also Read - Mumbai: NCB Conducts Raids at 3 Places In Bandra | Details Here

On Saturday, Ishaan Khatter was spotted arriving at her home with flowers. Photos and videos of the actor are doing rounds on the internet where he is seen purchasing a bouquet of flowers.

Ishaan worked with Ananya in Khaali Peeli. The two are rumoured to be dating but have not commented publicly on the relationship.

Ananya has been asked to appear before the NCB office on Monday, October 25, to continue with her questioning session. A report published in India Today mentioned that NCB is focusing on probing Ananya’s alleged links with the peddlers. The report mentioned NCB sources revealing that Ananya agreed to procure ganja for Aryan as per the chats extracted by the agency. The news portal wrote, “According to sources, the NCB showed Ananya Panday her chats with Aryan Khan where Aryan had asked her if arrangements for drugs could be made. To this, Ananya replied, ‘I will raise’ the matter. When confronted, Ananya said she was just joking with Aryan Khan.” The agency has been claiming that Aryan is a regular consumer of drugs and he had talked to Ananya about drugs on WhatsApp regularly.