Mumbai: Ishaan Khatter and Neliima Azeem are rumoured to be dating each other. They worked together in 2020 film Khaali Peeli. In an interview with India Today, Neliima was asked about Ishaan and Alia’s bond to which she said she is a part of the family. Neliima revealed that the actor has even learned dancing from her and shared she has become a part of their inner circle. “She is a part of our inner circle and family circle. She is a good friend of Shahid (Kapoor) and Mira (Rajput). And obviously, she is an important part of Ishaan’s life. I would say that they are great buddies and good companions. With his friends also, she fits in very well”, Azeem said.Also Read - Suhana Khan Swims With Baby Brother AbRam And BFFs Ananya Panday And Shanaya Kapoor - See Video

Ishaan and Ananya have never confirmed their relationship status. This is the first time that Neliima has commented on the couple’s bond. Shahid Kapoor’s mother also praised Ananya’s acting skills and applauded her work in her recent film Gehraiyaan. “As far as I am concerned, I think that she always showed talent from the time she came. But with Gehraiyaan, she has come shining through. Not only me but everyone is appreciating her talent and her realistic, intelligent performance. She has been highly appreciated in Gehraiyaan. I am very happy about it”, Neliima revealed. Also Read - Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter's Mushy Pics On Shahid Kapoor's Birthday Are Proof That She Is One Of The Kapoors Now

A few days ago, Ananya and Ishaan had a cute moment over the comment section of the actor. Ishaan was in awe of her pics and left a mushy comment on her Instagram post. “Geeeeeez. Hi stunner :)”, wrote Ishaan. Ananya, on the other hand, took to her IG handle and replied to Ishaan’s comment with a cutesy note. She wrote, “geeeez you cutie (with a heart struck emoji)”. Fans couldn’t help but speculate if this was Ishaan and Ananya’s way to make their relationship Instagram official. Also Read - Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor Glam Up For Their Saturday Date Night, Khushi Kapoor Joins