Ishaan Khatter’s Rumoured Girlfriend Chandni Bainz Resembles Tara Sutaria – Here’s All You Need to Know

Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating Malaysian model and actress Chandni Bainz. Her facial features are similar to Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria. Do you agree?

Ishaan Khatter has found new love as he has been making headlines with the mystery girl. It has been said that it took time for Ishaan to move on in his life after his breakup with actor Ananya Panday. As per the report shared by TOI, Ishaan is dating Malaysian model Chandni Bainz. A source close to Ishaan confirmed the news portal, “Ishaan and Chandni are quite serious about each other. He has even introduced her to his close circle of friends.” The couple started dating this year in June.

A few months ago, Ishaan was spotted enjoying a bike ride with a girl. While her face was covered with a helmet the report stated it was Chandni only. As soon as the news broke, netizens started searching for Chandni Bainz and stalked her on Instagram.

Chandni Bainz resembles Tara Sutaria

After closely looking at Ishaan Khatter’s rumoured girlfriend Chandni Bainz’s Instagram pictures, we observed that she resembles Tara Sutaria. The facial features and the style of posing are quite similar.

Who Is Chandni Bainz, The Malaysian Model Ishaan Khatter Is Reportedly Dating?

Born in Kuala Lumpur, Chandni Bainz is a model and an actor. She was the face of Sunsilk’s first global campaign. She appeared in a Singapore TV drama My Mother’s Story and acted in a Malaysian TV series called ‘Ghaib’. She graduated from high school in 2019. Her dream is to be a part of Netflix Original movie or series. In an old interview with The Beauty Desk, Chandni said, “I really love Netflix and I just hope that I get lucky enough to star in one of their movies or shows. Currently, I want to build a strong platform here in Malaysia that will be able to support me if I ever get a role in an international or national movie and/or series. I want to be one of the representatives to represent Malaysia in big international movie industries like Hollywood and/or Bollywood. I also have a goal to maybe direct or produce a movie one day so let’s just hope for the best and see where things lead to.”

Chandni Bainz started her career as a model when she was 11 years old as she hosted a show for RTM and gained a lot of experience and confidence as a young teenager and as a performer. Her first catalog was shot when she was 4 years old after that she took a break to focus on studies.

Chandni Bainz’s sizzling hot pictures:

