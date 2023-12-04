Home

Entertainment

Ishita Dutta on Tanushree’s Fearless #MeToo Stance: ‘A Lot Happened, My Family…’ | EXCLUSIVE

Ishita Dutta on Tanushree’s Fearless #MeToo Stance: ‘A Lot Happened, My Family…’ | EXCLUSIVE

While speaking exclusively with India.com, actor Ishita Dutta praised sister Tanushree Dutta, who ignited the #MeToo movement in Bollywood. She also talked about the impact it had on their family.

Ishita Dutta on Tanushree's Fearless #MeToo Stance: 'My Sister Has Always Been...' | EXCLUSIVE

In 2018, the #MeToo movement came to India and Bollywood was one of the first industries to be hit by allegations of sexual harassment and assault. It all started with actress Tanushree Dutta who spoke about a 10-year-old incident against actor Nana Patekar, drawing massive attention and support. After that, many women came forward and made similar sexual harassment allegations against celebrities. Tanushree’s sister and actress Ishita Dutta, who recently entered motherhood, spoke exclusively to India.com about her sister’s courageous stance on the MeeToo Movement and how was that period for her family.

Trending Now

Ishita Dutta On Tanushree’s MeToo Battle

It takes guts to come out in public and speak about the sexual harassment. When you are a public figure, it’s even more difficult to blame your co-star for the instances happened. The MeToo controversy unfolded when Dutta accused actor Nana Patekar of misconduct during the shooting of a song for the 2008 film Horn Ok Pleassss. Reacting to the Aashiq Banaya Aapne actress’ claimes, Nana refuted her allegations. Discussing the incident, Ishita highlighted the courageous step her sister took, noting that how many women came forward to speak about such experiences as Tanushree did.

You may like to read

Ishita Dutta told us, “She gave motivation to so many out there to stand up for their right. I think a lot happened, it was a difficult phase when things were happening, I don’t want to get into that. What I can say is that as a family we have always supported her and we have each other’s back. I always say to everyone that it takes a lot of guts to do what she did. No one would stand up and talk about something because a lot of women don’t. I think hats off to her!”

Will Tanushree Have a Bollywood Comeback? Ishita Speaks

When asked why Tanushree disappeared, Ishita revealed, “I don’t know why. I want to see her back on-screen. Probably she is waiting for the right script or what, but honestly I don’t know…Please ask her this question.” Tanushree came back to India in 2020 following the MeToo movement. Previously she mentioned that despite her efforts to make a comeback in the industry, people are advised to not work with her. The former Miss Universe is popularly known for her roles in Aashiq Banaya Apne, Good Boys Bad Boys, Dhol and more.

Ishita Dutta also shared insights into Tanushree’s protective nature, expressing how she was always possessive of her. She added, “In school also, nobody used to mess with me because everyone was aware of who my sister was.” She revealed how she always aspired to be like Tanushree.

Meanwhile, Ishita Dutta gave an insight on her profession. She made her way into Bollywood with Drishyam. Besides being a tremendous actress, she is currently embracing the journey of Motherhood. Married to actor Vatsal Sheth, the couple was blessed with a baby boy in March 2023 and lovingly named their son, Vaayu. Ishita was last seen in Drishyam 2, before welcoming her baby boy.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.