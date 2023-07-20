Home

Ishita Dutta-Vatsal Sheth Share First Pic From Hospital as They Welcome Baby Boy

Ishita Dutta-Vatsal Sheth Share First Pic From Hospital as They Welcome Baby Boy

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth shared their first picture from hospital as they welcomed their newborn.

Ishita Dutta-Vatsal Sheth Share First Pic From Hospital as They Welcome Baby Boy

Ishita Dutta-Vatsal Sheth Share First Pic From Hospital: Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth became proud parents to a newborn recently. The couple who have been married since 2017, welcomed their first baby boy on July 20, 2023. The duo has been posting photos of Ishita’s pregnancy ever since they confirmed about them being would-be parents. Both Ishita and Vatsal have worked in television and films. Ishita is famous for her roles in Drishyam 2 and Drishyam starring Ajay Devgn in pivotal role. While Vatsal has also worked with Ajay in Tarzan: The Wonder Car, co-starring Ayesha Takia. In Drishyam series as well as Tarzan, the Bholaa actor essayed the role of Vatsal and Ishita’s father.

CHECK OUT ISHITA DUTTA AND VATSAL SHETH’S VIRAL POST:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vatsal Sheth (@vatsalsheth)

ISHITA DUTTA-VATSAL SHETH POST PHOTO OF THEIR NEWBORN FROM HOSPITAL

Ishita and Vatsal shared the photo from hospital with their newborn in their joint Instagram handles with the caption, “Us ❤️We have been blessed with a baby boy. Thank you all for the love and wishes 😘.” Bobby Deol, who worked with Vatsal in Nanhe Jaisalmer commented, “Congratulations ✨❤️✨🤗✨🥰✨🤗✨❤️🥂✨🥂✨🥂✨🥂.” While Mahekk Chahal wrote, “Wow congratulations to you both with a beautiful baby boy . God bless 🙌❤️🙌.”

CHECK OUT ISHITA DUTTA’S PREGNANCY ANNOUNCEMENT POST:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishita Dutta Sheth (@ishidutta)

Vatsal has worked in daily soaps like Just Mohabbat, Ek Hasina Thi, Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar, Gehraiyaan, Haasil, Naagin 6 and Titli. He also acted in films such as, Nanhe Jaisalmer, Heroes, Paying Guests, Toh Baat Pakki!, Hostel, Malang and Adipurush.

Ishita, on the other hand, has worked in movies like Raja Rajendra, Drishyam, Firangi, Setters, Blank and Drishyam 2.

