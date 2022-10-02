Mumbai: TV actor Anaya Soni, who has appeared in television programs such as Ishq Mein Marajwaan, Naamkaran, and Mere Sai, suffered kidney failure following which she has been admitted to the hospital. The TV actor posted a message on her Instagram account about her condition, which she described as critical. Anaya also revealed that she might have to go for a kidney transplant.Also Read - Naamkaran Actor Anaya Soni Suffers Kidney Failure, Gets Hospitalised With no Money For Treatment

Her post read, “Doctors are telling that my kidney is failed and I have to go on dialysis… My creatinine have come to 15.76 and hemoglobin is 6.7 …condition is serious.. I am getting hospitalize in holy spirit Andheri East hospital on Monday .. pray for me guys. A life has not been a easy journey for me was trying to take it easy by enjoying the present moment but yea time aane wala tha pata tha mujhe (I knew such a time will come).. but this too shall pass .. soon have to go with my kidney transplant .. will apply for kidney post dialysis.”

Anaya’s fans wished for her speedy recovery in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Our prayers are with you wishing you a speedy recovery, Get well soon Buddy.” Another user wrote, “One should learn how to live life from you. You are a spark of any gathering or party. You absolutely entertain people, make them smile and courageously showcase your scars. You are a true fighter and joy giver. I pray to God to give you more strength and for your smooth diagnosis..sending you love and strength.”

According to Navbharattimes.com Anaya is in desperate need of financial assistance and lacks the funds to pay for medical care. She reportedly asked for financial assistance last year as well. She has claimed that as of 2015, she had only one kidney. Her father had given her one kidney when both of her kidneys had failed.