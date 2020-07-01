After Mohena Kumari, another TV actor tested positive for Coronavirus. Ishqbaaaz fame Additi Gupta has coronavirus and has quarantined herself at home. Additi has confined herself in a room for more than 7 days. In an interview with Bollywood Life, she revealed that she got the tests done after she lost her smelling and tasting sense. Also Read - Television Hottie Nia Sharma Locks Lips With Ishqbaaz Fame Reyhna Pandit at a Holi Party, Video Goes Viral

“Well, the moment I lost my smelling sense I quarantined myself and got tested. The reports came out positive and I chose to quarantine myself at home since I was asymptomatic. It’s been 7 to 8 days that I have confined myself in a room,” BollywoodLife quoted Additi as saying to a publication. Also Read - Ishqbaaz January 03 Written Update: Family Looks For Shivaansh, Aditi Sells Her Gold Earrings to Pay Doctor's Fees

Additi Gupta is consulting a doctor from her home and taking all sorts of precautions. She added, “I have partially got my smelling sense back. I will quarantine myself for the next 10 more days. I am eating well and taking proper medication. I would like to say don’t panic but honestly, it is not really a great thing to have. I was a bit stressed initially but with the proper medication and positive approach you will be fine”.

Additi Gupta is the third celebrity from the TV industry to test positive for coronavirus. Meanwhile, the total cases of Coronavirus have mounted up to 585493, and the death toll has risen to 17400.

Additi Gupta is seen in several TV serials such as Punar Vivah, Hitler Didi, Qubool Hai, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Kaal Bhairav Rahasya Season 2. She was last seen in Anupamaa as Kavya.