Bollywood actor John Abraham has been getting hate messages ever since his statement on 'OTT' has gone viral. In a recent interview with ETimes, John said that he's a big-screen hero and that is where he wants to be seen, and at this point, he'll only do films that are released on big screens. Additionally, he mentioned how he wouldn't like to be available for Rs 299 or Rs 499, stressing that he has a problem with it. He gave a reason behind it – In OTT, he'd find it offensive if someone shuts off his film midway to rush to the washroom.
As soon as John Abraham's interview went viral, trollers slammed him and said 'iski movie dekhta bhi kun hain?'. Netizens were quick to react. One of the users wrote, "Is bhaisaab ki ek bhi movie Maine theatre me puri nai dekhi sivay Shootout at Lokhanwala (Kyuki usme Manoj Bajpayee sir the)," while another wrote: "Iski ek bhi movie maine nhi dekhi big screen pe …. Bas Pathan dekhne Jaungi Wo bhi Sabko Pata Hai Kiske Liye."
John Abraham gets trolled, check reactions:
On the professional front, Apart from Ek Villian Return, John Abraham has Pathaan in his pipeline. The highly anticipated film that stars Shahrukh Khan in lead is slated to release in 2023.