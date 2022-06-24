Bollywood actor John Abraham has been getting hate messages ever since his statement on ‘OTT‘ has gone viral. In a recent interview with ETimes, John said that he’s a big-screen hero and that is where he wants to be seen, and at this point, he’ll only do films that are released on big screens. Additionally, he mentioned how he wouldn’t like to be available for Rs 299 or Rs 499, stressing that he has a problem with it. He gave a reason behind it – In OTT, he’d find it offensive if someone shuts off his film midway to rush to the washroom.Also Read - John Abraham on OTT Debut, 'I am Not Available For Rs 299 or 499'

John Abraham gets trolled, check reactions:

So @anupamachopra #JohnAbraham says he’s not available for OTT at 299 but is available for 140 in a theatre? What stupid logic? — sagar deshpande (@I_am_sago) June 24, 2022

Got ya point. But the way hes speaking is Rude n Arrogant. 1stly, #JohnAbraham is average actor. He just have one Smirk Expression ==>😏 Great actor like #RanbirKapoor was also asked same que on OTT? He gave respectable views without being arrogant. #ShamsheraTrailer #Shamshera pic.twitter.com/7omUWMavfB — New Life (@Cheeku4Life) June 24, 2022

Acting tumse hota nhn ,films tumhare chalte nhn , achhe films tumko milte nhn ,to kis baat ka ghammand hai bhai Mr so called big screen hero🤔 #johnabraham #BoycottBollywood #Bollywood #memesdaily #RVCV22 — Diptiprakash Chhanda (@DiptiprakashC) June 24, 2022

Ek Actor ko uski Acting pr focused hona chye …his acting and skills are matter not the place of viewers ! What you say ? Note : koi kahi bhi Beth ek dekhe yr us se actor ki ijjat ya acting ki rating kese Kam ho jaati hai #badattitude #JohnAbraham #rvcjinsta https://t.co/1q1rlencFB — Beret Boy (@Mahendr56885439) June 23, 2022

On the professional front, Apart from Ek Villian Return, John Abraham has Pathaan in his pipeline. The highly anticipated film that stars Shahrukh Khan in lead is slated to release in 2023.