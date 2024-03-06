Home

ISPL: Akshay Kumar, Ram Charan, Suriya, and Sachin Tendulkar Groove To ‘Naatu Naatu’ Song At The Inaugural Ceremony of Premier League, Watch

Popular celebrities, Akshay Kumar, Ram Charan, Suriya and Sachin Tendulkar shook their legs to the iconic 'Naatu Naatu' song at the inaugural ceremony of Indian Street Premier League. Read on.

Mumbai: Ahead of the inaugural match of the Indian Street Premier League in Mumbai, prominent celebrities like Ram Charan, Akshay Kumar, Sachin Tendulkar, and Suriya Sivakumar were spotted shaking their legs to the iconic ‘Naatu Naatu’ song from the film R.R.R directed by S.S Rajamouli. This came along during the inaugural ceremony of the Indian Street Premier League at Mumbai’s Wankhade stadium. Read on.

Akshay Kumar, Ram Charan, Suriya, Sachin Shake Legs On ‘Naatu Naatu’ Song

While the ISPL got off to a flyer start, what caught the attention of the users was when the celebrities were called upon the stage to shake their legs to the iconic number. At the Whankhade stadium, Telugu actor Ram Charam, Bollywood sensation Akshay Kumar, and Tamil actor Suriya Shivakumar were representing their teams, and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar alongside, Dunki actor Boman Irani were seen in the viral video.

Take a look at the viral video from the ISPL:

For the unversed, Ram Charam is representing Falcon Risers Hyderabad, Suriya on the other hand owns the Chennai team. Akshay Kumar leads Srinagar Ke Veer from the front and Sachin Tendulkar owns Team Master’s 11.

Naatu Naatu At Ambanis Pre-Wedding Gala

The Oscar-winning track was not only played for the first time at the ISPL but the popular number was also witnessed at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding gala in Jamnagar Gujarat. An unexpected trio of Salman, Shah Rukh, and Aamir Khan grooved to the iconic Naatu Naatu song at the pre-wedding gala.

Not only the three Khans were seen dancing to the ‘Naatu-Naatu’ song, but Salman Khan on the other hand was seen grooving to Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi along with Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan joining the steps.

Also, it was witnessed that Aamir, Shah Rukh, and Salman Khan also shook their legs to the track Masti Ki Pathshaala from the film Rang De Basanti, and Chaiyya Chaiyya from the film Dil Se. The trio soon made it to the headlines for their amazing dance performance Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding gala. The three Khans once again grooved to the Hindi version of ‘Naacho Naacho’ and concluded their final performance with SRK’s iconic hand gesture.

