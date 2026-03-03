Home

Israel‑US‑Iran war: Vishakha Subhedar cries out for help from Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and PM Narendra Modi to save her son, stranded in Kuwait, video goes viral

Marathi actress Vishakha Subhedar shared a heartfelt online video seeking urgent help from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring her son back from Kuwait, where he is stuck due to travel disruptions triggered by the Israel-US-Iran conflict.

Marathi actress Vishakha Subhedar shared emotional video saying her son is stuck in Kuwait because of ongoing Israel-US-Iran conflict. She said he was travelling abroad but could not move ahead due to flight cancellations. Actress broke down while asking government for help to bring him back safely to India. Video quickly spread across social media and many people expressed concern.

What did Vishakha Subhedar say?

According to Vishakha, her son was travelling to London and had layover in Kuwait. Due to flight cancellations linked to ongoing conflict he has been unable to leave for four days. Actress said situation there feels serious and worrying. Airline has provided hotel stay for now yet uncertainty continues. She urged government to arrange safe return similar to evacuation efforts carried out earlier from other Gulf regions.

In her message, she appealed directly to Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking intervention. She also tagged other political leaders and asked for immediate assistance. Actress mentioned many families are facing similar distress and waiting anxiously for loved ones to return.

Watch viral video of Vishkha Subhedar urging for help

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishakha Subhedar (@subhedarvishakha)

About the war situation

Tensions intensified in early 2026 when United States and Israel launched large-scale military operations against Iran targeting nuclear and military sites. Strike reportedly led to death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, which triggered retaliatory missile and drone attacks. Escalation disrupted air routes across Middle East affecting passengers travelling through hubs like Kuwait Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Several public figures have also faced travel disruption. Actress Esha Gupta was stranded in Abu Dhabi but later returned to India and thanked authorities for support. There is still no confirmed update regarding actors Sonal Chauhan and Vishnu Manchu who were reported stuck in Dubai during crisis.

Appeal of Vishakha Subhedar

Vishakha emphasized that her request is not only for her son but for all Indians currently stranded in Kuwait. She urged authorities to arrange evacuation flights or alternative travel support. Emotional tone of video touched many viewers who shared post widely hoping government will respond swiftly.

Marathi actress Vishakha Subhedar appealed to Indian leaders after her son became stranded in Kuwait due to air travel disruption caused by Israel US Iran conflict. Her viral video highlights anxiety faced by many Indian families awaiting safe return of relatives from affected regions.

