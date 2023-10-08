Home

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Nushrratt Bharuccha Safely Returns to Mumbai Amid Ongoing Battle – Watch

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Nushrratt Bharuccha has safely returned to Mumbai from Israel amid the ongoing Gaza attacks.

Nushrratt Bharuccha Returns to Mumbai From Israel: Nushrratt Bharuccha arrived in Mumbai airport after her safe return from Israel. The actress had been stranded in the war-zone amid ongoing attacks by Palestinian army and Air Force. In the viral video shared by Asian News International, Nushrratt can be seen coming out of the Mumbai airport as she dons a pink track suit. The Akeli actress looked tired after her flight journey as she was stuck in Israel amid Hamas attacks for hours. It took a lot of time for the team to establish communication with her. With the help of Indian embassy, she safely managed to reach the Israel airport.

WATCH NUSHRRATT BHARUCCHA’S VIRAL VIDEO FROM MUMBAI AIRPORT:

For the unversed, Nushhrratt’s team had earlier told, “Nushrratt Bharucha is stuck in Israel. She had travelled there to participate in the Haifa International Film Festival”. After the actress boarded an India-bound flight safely, her team issued a new statement which read, “We have finally managed to get in touch with Nushrratt and with the help of the Embassy, she is being safely brought back home. We did not get a direct flight so she is on a connecting flight home. For her further safety, more details cannot be shared but as soon as she lands in India, we will inform you. We are relieved and thank god that she is safe and on her way to India”.

